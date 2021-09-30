BRATTLEBORO — Write Action is proud to announce the poetry collection that grew out of Poems Around Town, "Poems in the Time of Covid." This attractive paperback was designed by Write Action board member Andy Burrows, and includes poems by 37 poets from the Brattleboro area and beyond.
Poems Around Town (PAT) is a project of Write Action, with support from Time to Write and the Brattleboro Literary Festival. The April 2021 event, in which submitted poems were put in shop windows throughout downtown Brattleboro, was organized by Write Action board members Arlene Distler, Andy Burrows, Barbara Morrison and Toni Ortner.
There will be a launch party at Brooks Memorial Library on Oct 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. "Poems in the Time of Covid" will sell for $12.
Books may be purchased at the launch or ordered online by going to writeaction.org. The book will also be found at local bookstores.
The launch party includes cheese, wine, and other refreshments, to be enjoyed at the "cafe" in front of the library.
Contributors will be invited to read their poems from the book.
Masks must be worn at all times inside the library.