BRATTLEBORO — Tim Stevenson, executive director of Post Oil Solutions, will be launching his book, "Transformative Activism: A Values Revolution in Everyday Life in a Time of Societal Collapse" (Apocryphile Press), at Brooks Memorial Library on April 26 from 7 to 8 p.m.
"Transformative Activism" is an effective guide to growing into the spiritual maturity we need to be agents of transformative change in a collapsing world, according to a description provided by the author. The book invites us into spiritual practices that foster the human liberation we seek.
Written from the perspective of Stevenson’s lifelong experience as an activist and community organizer around issues of peace, social justice, feminism, and the climate crisis, "Transformative Activism" rejects the typical adversarial, oppositional, confrontational models for effecting basic change. It also rejects the common assumption that political solutions are the answer to political problems. Instead, the author proposes adopting a spiritual approach to achieving transformative change.
Founded upon our inherent goodness and capacity for love, compassion, kindness and generosity, this path forgoes the usual struggles with our designated enemies to acquire and exercise power. Rather, we accept life for what it is, especially its impermanence and the centrality of the living present to determining our daily existence, while at the same time embracing our interconnection with all of life.
Stevenson argues that our social reality is forged in our everyday relationships, and so by skillfully practicing our innate values we can prefigure the liberated world we seek. In this way, the behavior of activists is the revolution within the revolution, allowing for transformation not just in theory but in deed. It is precisely though this kind of practice that the foundation for human freedom can be created.
Founder of Post Oil Solutions, a Brattleboro-based climate organization, Stevenson is also the author of "Resilience and Resistance: Building Sustainable Communities for a Post Oil Age" (Green Writers Press, 2015), as well as numerous articles and essays in the Vermont media.