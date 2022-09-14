BRATTLEBORO — A film once thought to have been destroyed is coming to Epsilon Spires.
On Sept. 22, the downtown Brattleboro multimedia venue Epsilon Spires will present the film "The City Without Jews" (1924) with a live soundtrack performed by Alicia Svigals, the world’s top klezmer violinist, and the pianist and renowned silent film accompanist Donald Sosin. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the film will begin shortly after 8:30.
Based on a bestselling dystopian novel of the same name, "The City Without Jews" is set in a fictional version of Vienna in the decade following World War I. The new leader of the government believes that the Jewish population has become a threat to the prosperity of the city and orders all Jews to evacuate, unwittingly causing disastrous financial and cultural decline.
The score that will be performed live at Epsilon Spires was co-composed by the performers, Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin. Svigals is a founding member of the Grammy-winning Klezmatics, and has collaborated with violinist Itzhak Perlman, the Kronos Quartet, the poet Allen Ginsburg, and Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin.
In order to avoid disrupting the program, audience members are advised to arrive within that window of time to enjoy a refreshment, view the Kristoffer Ørum exhibit “Mundane Monsters” in the gallery of Epsilon Spires, and choose their seats. Tickets for the event are $20, with sliding-scale tickets available for those experiencing financial hardship at epsilonspires.org. For more information, contact Jamie Mohr at jamie.mohr78@gmail.com.