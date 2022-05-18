BRATTLEBORO — "Print Town: Brattleboro’s Legacy of Words," a locally produced book about the Brattleboro area's literary history, has won an award in Best Overall Design-Nonfiction from the Independent Book Publishers Association, and has been named a finalist in the Historical Nonfiction Award category.
The book, a project of the Brattleboro Words Project, was designed by James Brisson, edited by Michael Fleming, with Stephanie Greene serving as art editor. It was printed by Howard Printing Inc. in Brattleboro. Over 30 local writers and artists contributed.
The award will be presented at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., at an event from 5 to 7:45 p.m. June 24. The Independent Book Publishers Association is the largest publishing trade organization in the United States, according to a news release.
“'Print Town' has been a labor of love for all who participated. It was well written, well edited, and offered a sumptuous assortment of pertinent and exciting images. 'Print Town' was a book designer’s dream come true to work on,” Brisson said.
Print Town can be ordered through its current publisher, the Vermont Historical Society at tinyurl.com/buyprinttown or can be purchased for $40 at Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro. Copies are also available at Brooks Memorial Library and other libraries around the state.