BRATTLEBORO — Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts presents a joint artist talk and poetry reading with printmaker Brian D. Cohen and poet Chard deNiord, at 5 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 183 Main St.
Cohen’s current exhibit, “A Retrospective,” runs through Dec. 11 and features 120 engravings and etchings from over 35 years. Cohen has collaborated with former Vermont Poet Laureate deNiord to create limited-edition artist books which bring together their poems and prints.
All should be masked for this special event.