BRATTLEBORO — Thirteen bands will perform on the Winston Prouty Campus at the organization’s free community event, Prouty Presents! on Sept. 25.
Music will begin at 11 a.m. and sets are 20 to 30 minutes each. The lineup includes Unworried Birds (instrumental rock), Ukulele Sisters and Friends (ukulele classics), Galera De Samba (10-person percussion ensemble), Vermont Jazz Center Sextet (Southeastern Vermont jazz), Donkey No-No (improvised strings and percussion), Occasional Bliss (eclectic Americana duo), Windham Philharmonic (classical), Slow Pony (folk ensemble from various musical traditions), Two Roads Home (old time folk duo), Holy Basil (jamming cute rock), If Not I Than Who Than (radical courage music), This Could Be It (minimalist post rock) and Jafala (original electronic compositions).
Special guests The Lovelights will also perform. Children will see a garden come to life with musical mushrooms, caterpillars and cocoons, singing flowers and dancing butterflies.
The Pit Mistress Food Truck will sell BBQ plates, tacos, vegan meals and kid-friendly dishes as well. There will be some light snacks available by donation (baked goods, pretzels/chips, ice cream sandwiches, bottled water, etc). Visitors are welcome to bring their own beverages (including alcoholic drinks) and blankets and lawn chairs.
There will be field and lawn games for all ages, children’s activities, face painting and the Bookmobile will be open for visits and a book giveaway.
“Prouty Presents!” is made possible with support from The Melanson Company.
More information about the performers is available online at winstonprouty.org.