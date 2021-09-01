BRATTLEBORO — Sandglass Theater’s community event, Puppets in Paradise, returns to Retreat Farm Saturday and Sunday with a rain date of Monday.
In recognition of the significant economic impact of the past year and half, Puppets in Paradise will be free to all and Sandglass is paying the artists, who typically donate their performances.
Puppets in Paradise brings together artists and audiences for a two-day celebration of puppetry and theater arts set in the agrarian traditions of Southern Vermont. This biennial family event is produced with Retreat Farm.
Puppets in Paradise 2021 will be a gentle and safe opportunity for audiences to return to in-person performance and meaningful engagement among audience and artists. The performances will traverse expansive farm grounds with artists and companies grouped along three different paths to allow for ample space to enjoy each of the performances. Entry times to the event are daily at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Each pathway encompasses three short-form performances culminating at the Farmhouse Square.
There will be time to visit some of the farm offerings such as pastured animals, food and refreshments including local food trucks — Dosa Kitchen and Jamaican Jewelz — and a puppet making station with artists from Sova Dance and Theater.
Masks and social distancing and social distancing are recommended, and attendees are reminded that it is tick season. For more information and to sign up for a day and entry time, visit sandglasstheater.org.
Confirmed artists:
Hadley May’s "Sycorax ex Machina," an excerpt from "Sycorax," to be completed in 2022, frames multicultural witches and witchdom in ancient Yoruba origin. The piece was conceived in Brazil, and developed during the Puppet Showplace Black Puppeteers empowerment grant and creative research residency.
Jennifer Miller, an award-winning theater artist, director and founder of Circus Amok, and professor of performance at Pratt Institute will perform "The Great Escape" during which she will be escaping from a straight jacket and chains as passed down from the second cousin of Harriet Houdini. This act also serves as a ritual healing for the madness of our world.
Sarah Nolen’s "Judy Saves the Day!" — a modern interpretation of the traditional "Punch and Judy" show that is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce that the whole family will enjoy! After being pushed around for over 400 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy, has had enough! Cheer for her as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap.
Bruce Cannon’s "Harlem River Drive" celebrates the history and diversity of the world’s most famous Black community — New York City’s Harlem in a performance by this famed New York City puppeteer.
Sova Dance and Puppet Theater’s "Marvelous Metamorphoses" that unravels bizarre and beautiful transformations in our world like caterpillar to butterfly, polliwog to frog, and more! Celebrating sustained joy and ecological health on our planet.
Theatre Adventure, a Brattleboro not-for-profit that empowers youth and adults with disabilities through the expressive arts, will present "Daydreaming," a new work that lifts spirits, ignites dreams and encourages confidence. Performed by Alauna Boyer, Brian White, Evan Cross, Katharine Breunig, Jenny Rainville, Susan Mandell.
Jana Zeller and Peter Siegel will present "The Climate Crankie," a hand cranked theater in a suitcase that uses poignant imagery and swift narration to unveil the significance of the element Carbon and its effect on the modern world, accompanied by the wit and whimsy of the live guitar.