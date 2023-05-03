PUTNEY — Students from Putney Central School will be performing “The Lion King Jr.” at Next Stage Arts this week.
This is the first time the school has put on a musical, said Katy Emond, afterschool program director at the school and stage director and choreographer of the musical.
“The school has never done a production of this magnitude,” Emond said Wednesday.
Putney Central School received a two-year Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) grant at the beginning of the year to start a new afterschool program, providing free aftercare as well as a wide variety of enrichment programs, including the musical.
Emond said as a former high school teacher with over 20 years of theater experience, she was both excited and nervous to have the opportunity to work with elementary and middle school students.
“We are all so excited to see the hard work and dedication of these students come together in this incredible performance,” she said. “Their commitment and energy has been an absolute pleasure to work with.”
She said music and technical director David Tourneaux had a vision to have a completely student-run show — including sound, lights and set changes.
“While I was skeptical at first, he proved that these kids can take the lead and run this production without us,” Emond said.
The shows are today at 1 p.m. for students and 6:30 p.m. tonight and on Saturday at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, for the greater community. More information is at putneycentral.org or available by calling the school at 802-387-5521.