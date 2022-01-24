PUTNEY — Putney Public Library Writers Salon will run the first Thursday evening of each month through March from 7 to 8 p.m. and will feature writers of fiction and poetry from Vermont and other parts of the United States.
The next event, via Zoom, is Feb. 3 and will feature Diane Frank and Castle Freeman Jr. To sign up, email emily@putneylibrary.org
The host for the series is Toni Ortner who lives in Putney. She has had 26 books published by small presses. Ortner is vice president of Write Action, a nonprofit group that supports writers in Southern Vermont, specifically the Brattleboro area.
Diane Frank is the author of eight books of poems, three novels and a photo memoir of her 400-mile trek in the Nepal Himalayas. Castle Freeman Jr. is a well-known Vermont writer. He is the author of seven novels, eighty short stories, two story collections, and more than l00 essays, historical articles, op-ed matter journalism, nature writing, and other nonfiction, most of it related in one way or another to the life of Vermont and its people.
This event is free and open to the public.