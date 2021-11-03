BENNINGTON — When Camille Guthrie’s early family life involved a back-and-forth existence between Seattle and Pittsburgh, living in Southern Vermont was nowhere on her radar. But fate brought her from New York City to Bennington College on her birthday in the winter in 2009, pregnant with her second child.
There, Guthrie is the Director of Undergraduate Writing Initiatives and teaches a sequences of courses she developed known as The Scriptorium. Meanwhile, her own writing has flourished in the midst of divorce, motherhood, romance, and her love for works of art.
On the release of a new poetry collection, Guthrie’s fourth overall, “Diamonds,” (BOA Editions, 2021, softcover, $14), correspondent Telly Halkias caught up with Guthrie for a chat:
Q: When did you start writing poetry, and explain what has driven you since then?
A: I started writing poems in high school out of the reasons many people write: teen misery and the longing for something bigger and better somewhere else. My best friend and I wrote poems in a shared notebook we called “The Death Notebooks,” after Anne Sexton, which gives you an idea of our mood! What has driven me since then to devote my life to poetry? The irresistible urge to take my ideas, observations, and emotions and arrange them into the right words in an exact manner.
Q: “Diamonds” has just been released. Explain what was the overarching catalyst for this collection.
A: When I moved to this area from New York City, I had to adjust to country life. Suddenly, I was living in the woods with no friends and there were catamounts lurking outside. I had a little boy and a baby. I started teaching at Bennington College. I went through a divorce. I had to sell my house. And, I fell in love: a real surprise. I thought that a midlife crisis was a joke that only men went through and subsequently bought expensive cars, but I was quite wrong. A painful, humbling time. And bears broke into my garden shed! But I made so many generous friends, and my girlfriends saved me. I had a lot of feelings, and poems are a good vessel to put them into.
Q: Identify the poets you look to for inspiration, and maybe even to emulate?
A: How much time do you have? I have such a long list. As a teenager, it was Sylvia Plath. In college, it was the Modernist poets and Susan Howe. In graduate school, it was Emily Dickinson and John Ashbery. Teaching Shakespeare’s sonnets changed me as a reader and poet. Now it’s John Keats, Robert Browning, and Diane Seuss.
Q How about other life figures that have left a profound mark on your writing?
A: My mother, who is an enthusiastic, devoted reader. She has also been a supporter of my love for poetry and a cheerleader for my foolish decision to become a poet, rather than something more practical. When I was a teenager, my mom would read a book she loved, and say things such as, “I’m building a shrine to Marguerite Duras.” That’s what I’m often doing in my poems, which are usually in response to another poet or artist, building a shrine of words.
Q: It’s clear you love art: describe what has sparked this interest in so-called “Ekphrastic” poetry.
A: I do love to write poems about paintings. My previous book was about the art and life of Louise Bourgeois, and I often teach courses about Ekphrasis, a literary genre which is often characterized by ambivalence: the attraction to a visual image and the frustration with it being silent. I approach writing about paintings as a conversation, with questions. And, indirect descriptions, such as writing a dramatic monologue in which the speaker bosses around a zombie John Keats. Another poem is a narrative about a trip to the Clark Museum, in which they have a Rembrandt, Man Reading, which swept me away. My guess is that these poems are my wishes to be a painter.
Q: Explain how teaching at Bennington, and the cycle of classes you developed, complement your creativity.
A: I’ve had the pleasure to teach many authors that I love and admire, and as teaching requires very close attention to any text, those readings are often on my mind. In “Diamonds,” many of my favorites appear in allusions or in apostrophe — calling out to someone or something not present, such as the philosopher Judith Butler or the Modernist poet H.D. Faculty are all practitioners in their field at Bennington, so my pedagogy is entwined with how I think as a poet. And, my students are such insightful, engaged readers that it’s delightful to read a familiar text with them and hear what they think of it.
Q: When someone finishes reading “Diamonds,” describe what you want them to walk away with.
A: Since the book came out, many readers have written to me and given me two compliments that writers dream of. They say that they read the book in one sitting, and the poets tell me that the poems make them want to write. Outside of having an international bestseller that has been optioned for a film starring Laura Dern, which will never happen for a book of poems, I can’t say how happy these comments make me. I also hope that the poems make people laugh.
Q: Finally, tell us something about yourself you would really like everyone to know.
A: Living in Vermont changed me. When I moved here, I thought that I was uninterested in writing what I called “nature poetry.” But, the landscape can’t be ignored here. When I first moved, we lived on a top of a hill that overlooked farms, which sprawled upward into more hills, then to the mountains. Possibly because I was often at home by myself with a baby, I began to pay attention to clouds, birds, flowers. When there was a full moon, it was an event! When I heard that someone spotted a catamount, I asked my local friends for advice. One person said, “Don’t act like food.” These moments began to enter my poems in unexpected ways.
“Diamonds” is available on Amazon, and at most Vermont bookstores.