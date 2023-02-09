BRATTLEBORO — For one thing, Liam O’Connor-Genereaux wanted to create a movie about friendship.
“There’s a lot of movies out there about true love, about romantic love and about how difficult that can be, how fulfilling that can be,” he said. “But a lot of movies about friendship are not really about friendship.”
And so, the Vermont director’s new movie coming to the Latchis Theatre this weekend, “The Butterfly Queen,” is a fairytale about getting your best friend back. The film’s New England premiere is at 7 p.m. Saturday. O’Connor-Genereaux, who also wrote the film, and others involved in the film will participate in a Q&A after the screening.
Often, O’Connor-Genereaux noted, friendships in films are not central to the story, or are part of a “buddy comedy” and treated more lightly than relationships of romance.
“I really wanted to tell a story where the friendship is taken seriously as like, a really strong love and an emotion that takes a lot of work to maintain and can be really rewarding and is a continuous growing and evolving part of human relationships,” he said.
The movie was filmed mostly in the Northeast Kingdom, around his family’s sheep farm in Ryegate, with some scenes across the river in New Hampshire. In “The Butterfly Queen,” Casey, a sheep farmer and cartoonist, and Robin, a longtime vagabond and Casey’s former best friend, are lost in a magical forest, and must find Casey’s childhood sketchbook to get back home.
“But unfortunately, the Butterfly Queen also wants the sketchbook and she’s clever, and she’s desperate,” the writer and director said. “And in this magical world, she actually makes the rules. So they’re up against some pretty steep odds.”
Casey, the main character is non-binary, and O’Connor-Genereaux, 27, describes the film as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.
“It is a fantasy fairy tale that has LGBTQ+ people in it, as opposed to being a story that relies on and hinges on a struggle with identity, or a struggle with homophobia or transphobia,” he said.
Kade Pintado, who plays Casey, noted that some viewers may see Casey, as well as the Butterfly Queen, as cis women, and while this will not ruin the story, viewers will get more out of the film by recognizing the characters’ relationships with gender.
“The queerness and gender informs Casey’s life and informs my life and informs the Butterfly Queen’s life. But it does not define it,” Pintado said. Rather, the film represents queer, non-binary and trans individuals going through life like anyone else. “Queer people can have adventures, too,” Pintado noted.
Pintado, originally from New Orleans and now of Boston, said this is their first acting project as an out, non-binary individual, and also as a non-binary character. Now 27, they first learned about the project at age 22.
“Fun fact: I wasn’t fully out when I first got on to the project. I was still figuring myself out,” Pintado said. “Along the way, the name came up and you know, pronouns and everything else. I kind of grew up along Casey.” To prepare for the role, Pintado created a journal of “just Casey things” — filling the book.
Seana Testa, 25, of Worcester, Vt., a producer and the film’s art director, said they are grateful for the opportunity to work on a long-term project with other queer individuals. “It sort of formed a community for me and created a network of queer artists in my area, which I didn’t previously have,” Testa said.
In designing the set, Testa said they created the magical forest in a way to reflect the real world as much possible, while also having fantasy elements such portals, impossible structures and strange characters — using many objects found on the farm. For example, many sets were made from lumber already on the farm, or donated by a local lumberyard, Testa said. Another set was constructed in a cow trailer. The costumes, Testa noted, were all handmade.
“I think that really adds an element of uniqueness to the art pieces,” Testa said. “There is no duplicate for that, you know?”
O’Connor-Genereaux, Pintado, Testa, set designer Saskia Martinez and Despoina (mononymous), who plays the Butterfly Queen, will all be at the Latchis on Saturday for the Q&A.