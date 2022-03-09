NORTHAMPTON, MASS. — More than half of the ensemble of a show starting a national tour are graduates of Brattleboro's New England Center for Circus Arts.
"There's a lot of connections to NECCA," said Doug Stewart, Cirque Us operations director, who graduated from the circus school in 2018 and lives in Boston.
Two other cast members of RagTag: A Circus in Stitches graduated NECCA in 2019 and another did in 2018.
Stewart said he's thrilled to be sharing the show so close to where many of the cast started their circus careers. The tour kicks off Sunday at 5 p.m. at Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, Mass.
Created in 2019, RagTag had a small tour in 2019. Then COVID-19 caused plans for a bigger tour to be canceled. Last year, the crew reunited to bring the show back. Stewart said the 25-show tour will span seven different states with performers discovering how their lives are interwoven.
"Follow our RagTag group of threadbare, yarn-spinning characters as they explore a new patchwork world," states a show description. "You’ll be entwined with our group of mismatched artists as they stitch together a tapestry of talents."
Featured in the show are "high-flying, knot-tying, gravity defying aerialists, loopy jugglers, musicians that pull at your heart strings, and comedy that will leave you in stitches," the description states. All six members of the ensemble had a say as to how the performance would be arranged.
"Some of the acts that I'm in are more solo choreographed than finding ways to work ensemble into those solo acts," said Maeve Beck, who performs contortion, hand balancing and hand flying. "I'm the one in the air in the hands."
Beck lives in western Massachusetts and grew up going to NECCA in Brattleboro, starting camps at a young age then graduating from the ProTrack program in 2018, when she attended high school.
"So NECCA has always sort of been my home base as far as circus goes," she said.
Stewart said the show aims to remind people about the thrill of live arts and coming together. Themes include teamwork and supporting others.
With many feeling isolation since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Stewart said he believes RagTag will show the audience it's always good to be connected with each other. He hopes the production will inspire them to find new connections in their lives.
Tickets range from between $15 to $25 and are available at thecirqueus.com or through the venue.