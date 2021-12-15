READSBORO — Readsboro glass artists Mary Angus and Bill LeQuier will host their 38th annual Holiday Open Studio Sale this weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors are invited to the studio to see Angus and LeQuier’s hand blown glass, enjoy a cup of hot mulled cider and join the artists in celebrating the holiday season and 38 years of creating glass art in their Readsboro studio.
Angus and LeQuier have been creating hand blown glass and glass sculpture in their Readsboro studio since 1983. Both artists work together in the glass studio they built in a 150 year-old mill building in the village center, each creating distinctive work.
Angus and LeQuier will have for sale a collection of hand blown glass, including perfume bottles, ring holders, bud vases in translucent jewel tones and colorful handmade glass candy cane and icicle ornaments. Also available are glass snowflake ornaments, intricately sandblast-carved in clear glass.
Readsboro Glassworks is at 6954 Main St., Route 100, (lower level) in Readsboro. Call 802-423-7706 or visit maryangusglass.com for information. The studio is also open additional hours by appointment through December. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.