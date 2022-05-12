NEWFANE — There will be an artist’s reception on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Moore Free Library, 23 West St. for Mary Therese Wright’s exhibit, “Formations.” The exhibit will be open until May 28.
“Formations” is an exploration of the relationship between color and mass. Paintings are in oil, casein and charcoal on newsprint, canvas and rags. Works range in size from several inches to several feet.
Artwork will be exhibited using nontraditional supports, many canvas pieces will be “buttoned” to the wall.
Follow installation progress on Instagram, @marytheresewright, or drop in during open library hours.
The gallery is free and open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.