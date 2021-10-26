BRATTLEBORO — When deciding how to celebrate the reopening of Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery, managers reached out to friends of the venue to see if they'd like to perform.
"We had an idea for a gala to serve as a bit of a presentation, almost advertisement, for what we can do in this theater and what sorts of events will be happening here," said Shannon Ward, theater co-manager.
A donation-based opening gala Saturday will feature: a poem reading by GennaRose Nethercott, a reading by James Gelter and Tony Grobe of a short original Sherlock Holmes story as part of the Baker Street Readers; performances by Aura Shards, which is made up of musicians Anders Burrows and Jed Blume, and The Harmony Lot, a local a capella group; a preview of a storyteller series; a one-man show by actor Jim Maxwell, who will be teaching acting classes in the theater next month; an act by Patty Cake, a character described by organizers as a "1950s housewife with a tendency to sing and dance;" and a portion of a live game show called "Thorn In My Side," which was created by Ward, Ben Stockman and Colin Hinckley. Artist Ruth Shafer's mixed media presentation "Assertions" will adorn the gallery for a month.
Doors open Saturday at 6 p.m. and the entertainment begins at 7 p.m. The gala isn't expected to go past 10 p.m.
Attendees can do "a little meandering," Ward said, adding that they can mix and mingle, get concessions, view the art or watch an act. She anticipates many intermission breaks.
Theater co-manager Cameron Cobane said costumes are strongly encouraged. He called the gala a "little sampler, taster menu" as the performances are designed to give a preview of things to come.
Monthly storytelling nights will be held the second Thursday of the month. Ward said people will share tales of fiction or nonfiction.
The game show also will happen every third Thursday of the month. It involves improv comedy, "zany trivia," and games that are not based on knowledge including one where a participant sees how long they can balance an egg on a spoon.
Baker Street Readers also is anticipated to return to a monthly schedule.
Cobane, Ward and some volunteers have been at work on improving the space by replacing carpeting and painting. Their plan for fundraising dollars also involves upgrading the stage.
"We want a smooth stage because we want to have dance and movement, and not stubbed toes," Cobane said.
Fundraising for improvements has been going well, Ward said. As of Wednesday, $5,695 had been raised on gofundme.com/f/hookerdunham-theater-and-gallery, where the hope had been to secure $5,000.
"We met our initial goal but as anyone who's ever owned a home or a car or anything that needs maintenance, we keep finding things that need to be addressed," Cobane said. "Speaking for myself, I think we can take care of it all in our first year open."
Cobane said the goal of the gala is to "put together a target audience and lock them in, if not for one thing then all of the things." Ward, who also is part of The Harmony Lot, said the a capella group will likely be doing a Christmas show at the theater.
Vermont Theatre Company will soon be conducting auditions for "The Winter's Tale," a Shakespeare play that will be put on in the theater.
"I'm very excited to bring Shakespeare, which is done outdoors big and broad, into this intimate space," Ward said. "What's cool is looking forward, we have a lot of events that are either people coming in, bringing their performance to us and performing for a night, or a story night, which doesn't take much rehearsal. Then we also have these longer projects, which are very involved. There's a wide range of things that are going to be happening here."
Writing and other adult classes also will be hosted in the venue.
Due to COVID-19, the plan for now is to ask for proof of vaccination for everyone and masks for audience members. Ward said she hopes that can change soon, but the managers want to maintain a safe environment in such a small space.
"We don't want to make this other than a happy place to be entertained," Cobane said. "We don't want to create a blip in the Windham County infection numbers."
The managers said they feel good about the progress they have made since stepping into their roles earlier this year. They described being excited about what the future holds for the the venue.
"This place can become the world of a performance so easily because of how it's laid out and how we have so much control over our lighting and our audience's proximity to us," Cobane said. "It's a really protean space."
Maxwell said he thinks Cobane and Ward "are going to be terrific managers" of the the venue, which reminds him of off-off Broadway theaters in New York City.
"They're young, they're energetic and they really want to make it a viable, friendly performance space for basically all kinds of performances," Maxwell said.
Harral Hamilton was recently named gallery manager.