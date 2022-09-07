BRATTLEBORO — A quintessential cult film of the 1980s, Alex Cox’s sci-fi dark comedy “Repo Man,” will show at the outdoor cinema at Epsilon Spires, introduced by a live musical performance by Moving Day, Saturday at 8 p.m.
“Repo Man” (1984, 92 mins) is a hilarious punk odyssey that offers a politically trenchant take on President Reagan’s domestic and foreign policies. Moving Day describes themselves as “synth pop for buzzkills.” Their keyboard-based sound is rounded out by electric cello. Vocalist Robbie Juarez varies his approach from a murmur to falsetto while telling stories through strings of images.
The show will be at the Backlot Cinema at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., Brattleboro. Tickets are $12 and available at epsilonspires.org.