Editor's note: This review of East Dorset poet Alice Wolf Gilborn's book was republished with permission from
Blueline: A Literary Magazine Dedicated to the Spirit of the Adirondacks," volume 42 (2021): 162-165.
I’m delighted to conclude this year’s set of reviews by celebrating "Apples & Stones," the latest collection of poems by this magazine’s founding editor, Alice Wolf Gilborn. There’s a great deal to praise in this work, given its dynamic reach from the Colorado prairies to the Adirondack Mountains to neighborhoods and homes in Vermont. Through these settings, Gilborn demonstrates many of her most significant poetic achievements, especially in how she draws from traditional lyrical themes and forms while also innovating within them with true originality. For instance, the opening poem, “On the First Day of Spring,” is at once a Shakespearean sonnet, a seasonal poem, and an elegy for years long past. But it also conveys a powerful sense of renewal. An initial lament for the disappearance of childhood wonder turns toward rebirth and clarity: “Yet like the mist dissolving sun / that spreads its light across the mountain, / wonder breaks on me unbidden and once / again I’m young and time’s a starry foundation.” This desire for renewal is built into this collection’s very design. Gilborn concludes the book with a poem called “Wake Up,” echoing Henry David Thoreau’s command for us to do just that in Walden, which famously concludes with “the sun is but a morning star.” Through “Wake Up,” Gilborn reminds us, much as Thoreau does, that “maybe it’s time to listen [and] to sing a little song at daybreak.”
Gilborn’s mastery of tradition and tone is also clear when she explores more somber themes. Several poems spring from the Romantic tradition of depicting ruins, those dilapidated human structures that the natural world slowly reclaims, rendering them expressions of nature’s dominion. In “Abandoned,” we find a “neglected boat in its tumbledown shed / docked at the edge of a snowfield lake… leaving time in its wake.” Ruins signify even more profoundly in “Salvage,” which remembers the once-vibrant days of a church in a New England forest. Eventually “the people scattered, their church / became irrelevant and the priest no / longer served.” In time, “vines crept across closed / doors, grass grew between the steps.” The place becomes subject to the whims of the elements: “we knew its spirit had finally fled, / an empty house whose light now fell through the open / roof like rain.” As the poem innovates with traditional ruin imagery, the lines also bring to mind Philip Larkin’s “Church Going.” In my view, though, Gilborn improves on Larkin’s message because hers configures nature as having the final say about the building: “let its grave be the forest from / which it rose, the forest that will surely / swallow it, timber by timber, earth to earth.” A similar poem, “Blue Madonna,” also depicts an “abandoned / church” (though it’s not clear if this is the same location). A train’s whistle — that signature sound of modern progress — activates Gilborn’s imagination about the church and its environs; she wonders “if the little blue Madonna” standing sentinel there comprehends the train’s reaching sound. Mute and forlorn, the statue naturally doesn’t understand: “But she’s as silent / as the snow she blesses, lost / in a wilderness of hemlocks.”
Such a neglected icon of motherhood stands in stark contrast to the exceptional poems Gilborn devotes to the subjects of family and parenthood. For instance, “Catching It” and “Mother Load” recall Gilborn’s childhood in Colorado, and both are extraordinarily candid in different ways. The first depicts a child’s attempt to keep bees in her home within a glass jar. It shatters, of course, leading to stings and her father’s swift punishment. “Mother Load” is an artful recognition of her mother’s humanity. Poems about Gilborn’s own maternal experiences also speak to her deep emotional bonds with her children and family. For instance, “Ninth Month” describes pregnancy, when “the baby within [has] Grown as full as the moon.” On this poem’s facing page we find “Mother’s Day,” which describes motherhood from an entirely different but no less resonant perspective. Now grown older, with her children themselves grown older, Gilborn describes hearing another train whistle that “reminds me of my children, / the intensity of their young lives... leaving / me standing here, still, in time.” In these and several other poems, Gilborn enlivens her settings’ physical and emotional dimensions by expressing the joyous rewards and often poignant requirements of family and parenthood.
In each of these settings, nature always expresses itself with vital force as well. “Apples and Stones,” with its seven well-crafted stanzas, is a fine poem built on a reminder “that rivers will have their way.” Here are the poem’s opening stanzas:
When the river spills from its banks,
rushes down the road, it brings us gifts
from its heart—sand and rocks
and something else—
apples—shaken from laden trees,
hundreds of them, so when the water
withdraws it leaves a line of apples and stones
across all the yards on the street.
The organic, perishable apples eventually all disappear. But the stones remain “as a mark of respect” on the yards — mementos of the potential disaster “that lurks in every dry [river] bed.” Moreover, the formal momentum of these lines — moving like water yet sometimes halting in their rhythm — greatly reinforces the imagery and meaning of the flood.
Nature undoubtedly shapes our inner landscapes to great effect as well. In this collection, these inward places often feel as substantial as the ones we inhabit in our outer lives. The title and first two couplets of “Guilt” appear in this way:
Guilt
is a creature burrowed deep
a web of fungus in the soil that bursts
into a horde of mushrooms overnight,
a hundred compromises, a thousand white lies.
I’m continually impressed by Gilborn’s ability to treat subjects like guilt and prayer with such originality. For lesser writers, these subjects too often drift into sentimentalism without insight. In “Please,” Gilborn recasts the Serenity Prayer, giving it a much-needed update. The poem begins with
Give me the calm
of the sleeping dove
as I watch the river rise.
Several stanzas later, “Please” also asks for
The vision
of the toddling child
who reinvents the world.
I’m taken by that last line because it defines so adroitly the mission of any great poet — to reinvent the world, to make us see all things anew. Another set of meanings also becomes clear here: as the Romantics insisted, children are gifted with special creative vision; they also change the world irrevocably for those who raise and care for them.
In so many of her subjects, Gilborn finds revelation in what would otherwise appear commonplace — in family pets, in health challenges and aging, in our mortalities. Or in our fully human encounters with neighbors and family, in what others can make us recognize about ourselves, if we’re willing to listen. In other words, Gilborn brings into focus the absolute value of everyday life and where it takes shape for us. Mountain ranges, seascapes, rural villages and suburbs, along with any wild lands — in these poems, each of these settings has the capacity to fill us with wonder. For all these reasons, "Apples & Stones" is a significant contribution to the genre of nature writing and to contemporary American letters as well.