DORSET — So, seriously, of all the terrific young playwrights in America today, the one I want to sit down on my back deck and have a beer with is Kate Hamill. Aside from her obvious talent in both acting and writing, it’s clear to see from both — but especially from the latter — that she is just a very, very, very funny lady.
Hamill, of course, has done this to herself, with all these comedic adaptations she has churned out, including Dorset Theatre Festival’s currently offering, “Mrs. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B.” The play, directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar, is running through Aug. 26.
The playwright knows something of all this, having re-imagined into outrageous comedies a bushel-full of serious classics, to include quite a few Jane Austen works such as “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Vanity Fair,” as well as Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” and “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.
Part of what makes Ms. Hammill’s plays attractive, especially for vacationing summer crowds such as the ones Dorset Theatre Festival attracts, is that the mayhem is not at all avoided, and totally by design. The traditional Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson narrative we have all come to love from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is quite literally turned on its head in time and place and person.
While we still find ourselves in London, that’s about it: the timeframe is now post-pandemic and the two main characters are now female in Holmes (Sara Haider) and Watson (Nessa Norich). They run through a thread of some of the original Conan Doyle storylines, and Hammill’s patented madness worked in.
The cast is also complemented by interactions with Mrs. Hudson, Irene Adler and Mrs. Drebber (all played by Francesca Fernandez), and Elliot Monk, Inspector Lestrade and Professor Moriarty (all played by Michael Frederic)
Now, all four of these actors were at their silliest best, reaching heights of nonsense that Hamill’s scripts seem to bring out naturally, but also complementing to natural talent found in very clever casting. Bravo to all four of these Thespians — they made us laugh, and laugh hard, which is entirely the point of Hammill’s ludicrous scenarios and situations.
The play ran for two hours and 25 minutes, which included a 20-minute intermission.
Lights by Jackie Fox were well executed and accentuated many fun moments, and sound by Michael Costagliola reverberated the madness well. Costumes by Mariko Ohigashi were cleverly assembled and Sarah Karl’s set design was modularly brilliant. The logistics of this play were excellently stage managed by Robbie Armstrong III, with Judy Bowman’s casting consistently a great fit to the show.
A special nod must be reserved for the movement direction of Charlotte Bydwell.
I don’t want to sound repetitive, but it bears mentioning that summer theater is comedy’s great opportunity. Many stages see this time as a chance to get the laughs in, especially in a place like Dorset, whose surrounding Northshire environs are an attractive magnet for so many vacationers looking for various forms of entertainment.
This play fits that very nicely, and then some. Looking for some laughs? Here they are. Meanwhile, will someone please tell Ms. Hammill I’m keeping the brewskis cold for her.
“Ms Homes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B,” by Kate Hammill and directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar, will run through Aug. 26 at Dorset Theatre Festival, The Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. Information and tickets are at 802-867-2223, ext. 101, or dorsettheatrefestival.org