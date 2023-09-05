DORSET — Dorset Theatre Festival is closing out its 2023 summer season with an abbreviated two-week run of one of the hottest plays in America today, Larissa FastHorse’s “The Thanksgiving Play,” directed by Raz Golden.
The story is told in a fast-paced 90 minutes with no intermission, logistics well-suited to comedy that just keep the laughter coming. “Thanksgiving” is a one-act satire that revolves around four white individuals (two educators and two actors) attempting to create a politically correct First Thanksgiving play for Native American Heritage Month in schools, having been awarded a grant to help fund it.
This production for school-age students must comply with themes consistent with its funding, but also not anger parents who are in favor of a more popular, romanticized, inaccurate, and sanitized version for their children.
The school play’s director, drama teacher Logan (Kate MacCluggage), hires Alicia (Isabel Pask) a Native American actor, to provide cultural guidance. But all is not quite right as we discover that the Alicia is actually white (but with dark hair and eyes) and only portrays Native American characters when not playing other ethnicities.
Along for the ride is street actor Jaxton (Stephen Stocking), Logan’s some-kind-of-romantic-interest, whose only acting gig anymore is at the farmer’s market. Rounding out the crew is Caden (Craig Wesley Divino), a history teacher and wannabe playwright who also shows up with a script in hand ready to go!
So, absent a true Native voice, the four white school play producers must steer themselves through and around historical accuracy and their own privilege, all while following school district rules and the shackles of their own self-professed progressive wokeness. Their journey through this often landmine-peppered terrain is where the heart of the play’s comedic life beats.
Inserted into this mayhem are several videos which help educate all four characters (and the audience) on actual native American history, and of course, of the irony involved in the orgy of mockery unfolding before them.
Director Golden is becoming a well-known and respected presence in the post-pandemic Vermont theater scene, and he showed why in this production, as his actors went nonstop like well-oiled race cars for 90 minutes, delighting the opening night full house.
It’s very difficult to single out any of the Thespians because all four were so funny in delivery, timing and physicality that the praise for any one of them could almost be interchanged for another. MacCluggage, Pask, Stocking and Divino should have a special curtain call devoted to their flawlessly hilarious interpretations of cluelessness beside the point — which is exactly FastHorse’s point is raising awareness to the need for more Native American voices involved in theater, to help tell their own stories.
Lights by Krista Smith were a dazzling array of comedic accents, as was sound by Megumi Katayama, which resounded throughout the insanity. Costumes by April Hickman were perfect matches to the character personalities, and Sasha Schwartz’s scenic design cleverly echoed an amalgamation of actual Vermont rural schools. The machine-gun pace of this play was excellently stage managed by Julia Bates, with Judy Bowman’s casting a steady contribution to this entire Dorset season.
A separate salute must be rendered to Joey Moro for exceptional projection design of the aforementioned videos.
This is not only a cleverly conceived satire, but FastHorse, who recently became the first Native American woman playwright to bring a show to Broadway, spares no sacred cows in deciding to lampoon every possible person and angle in the play. She doesn’t really have time for educated-white-progressive-woke-guilt that manifests itself in lots of talking and circular reasoning, while ultimately landing nowhere.
She’s interested in results: as such, FastHorse lets her audience know in a sublime way that we end up laughing so much, mostly at ourselves.
FastHorse just wants Native Americans to have a place at the table of, in this case, the theater — which can further be extrapolated to just about any endeavor, artistic, or otherwise. She seems content with the rest of us to get on with life, and get over ourselves — all while gaining genuine understanding as opposed to well-intentioned but ineffective PC groupthink.
Her desire is both on-point in conception and hilarious in execution, which is why in this very short two-week run you must call the Dorset box office to snap up what few tickets are left, and thank yourself later for all the laughter you can enjoy.
“The Thanksgiving Play,” by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Raz Golden, will run through Sep. 10 at Dorset Theatre Festival, The Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. For more information and tickets, call 802-867-2223, ext. 101, or visit dorsettheatrefestival.org