WESTON — After almost three years, Weston Theater Company moved back indoors at the Weston Playhouse with “Hair,” the tribal love-rock musical that featured such songs as “Aquarius,” “Good Morning Starshine” and “Easy to Be Hard.” While its ability to shock audiences has waned with the passage of years, Weston’s vibrant production of the once-groundbreaking work still lets "the sun shine in.”
When “Hair” first opened in 1968, with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, it caused a sensation. It showcased young people with long hair, spouting on about free love and challenging authority. Many of the young men lived with the spectre of the Vietnam War and the draft. Broadway had never seen such a thing.
Weston’s production, directed by Susanna Gellert, was faithful to the show’s original spirit. The set by scenic designer Frank Oliva, a web of scaffolding akin to a monkey bars, allowed the actors to address the audience from all sorts of angles. Actors roamed the aisles and interacted with audience members, if only to keep them off-balance and perhaps a little uncomfortable. It was guerilla theater.
The tribe of characters onstage was led by Berger, played with gusto by Matt Rodin. Berger, an erstwhile hippie who pushed everyone’s buttons, was often brusk. One of many poignant moments in the show occurred after Berger crudely dismissed a nicety from his girlfriend of the moment, Sheila. Played by Alanna Saunders, Sheila responded by asking “how can people be so heartless” in a haunting rendition of “Easy to Be Hard.”
Much more sympathetic was the character of Claude, who received his draft notice and resisted being pushed by others into burning it or into refusing induction. As portrayed by Nathan Salstone, Claude was confused and frightened, as any young man would be, and ultimately tender to his pregnant and anxious girlfriend, Jeanie, played by Megumi Nakamura. When we last see Claude, his long hair has been shorn and he is wearing Army-issued gear.
It is fair to ask whether “Hair” has aged well. The anthem “Hair” seems quaint in 2022, when the length of one’s locks is no longer a statement. It is difficult to view characters onstage experimenting with marijuana as having anything in mind other than getting high. Timothy Leary, whose name was invoked more than once, is dead. Even the point of the famous “be-in” scene, where members of the ensemble disrobed, has become fuzzy. On the other hand, Megumi Nakamura’s rendition of a simple ditty on the climate, “Breathe Deep,” remains sadly relevant. Society’s reaction to the overtly homosexual character of Woof, charmingly and unabashedly portrayed by Easton Michaels, remains sadly relevant.
In the end, it was the energy of the entire cast that made this production of “Hair” so engaging. Kudos, too, to choreographer Felicity Stiverson, who utilized traditional dance steps and routines that wrapped the performers around the stage and each other. Music director Emma Weiss kept the choral numbers, often sung directly to the audience, tight. Costume designer Jessica Crawford had everyone in furs, rawhide, beads and such to instantly label them as hippies. A little bit of Berger’s state of undress bordered on vulgar, though that might have been the intent.
Performances of “Hair” continue through Aug. 13 at the Weston Playhouse off Route 100 in Weston Village. For ticket information, call the WTC box office at 802-824-5288 or visit its website at westontheater.org. Patrons are reminded that under health and safety protocols for indoor performances, proof of vaccination (a photo of the card is fine) or a recent negative test, as well as masks, will be required. The show runs for about two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.
Patrons also are advised that the production includes nudity, sexual situations, extended periods of darkness, strobe effects and intense lighting, theatrical fog/haze and loud sounds. In other words, it’s “Hair.”