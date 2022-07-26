NORTH BENNINGTON — The 20th-century French philosopher Michel Foucault once mused on human affection by noting: “I am hopelessly in love with a memory, an echo from another time, another place.”
Seizing on elements of this notion, Living Room Theatre is now full swing with its 11th season — which consists this year of one production — with a three-week run of Nicholas Payne’s global modern hit, “Constellations.”
The show is directed by Kirk Jackson. The production takes place adjacent to the grounds of the Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion in North Bennington, on the farm of Living Room Theatre co-founders and co-artistic directors, Randolyn Zinn and Allen McCullough.
Typically a two-hander which lends itself well to male-female star power, Living Room Theatre shifts cleverly instead into ensemble mode, with six actors taking on the portrayal of two characters.
The play finds us with a bird’s-eye view — almost literally — of the romance between beekeeper Roland (Allen McCullough, Michael Broadhurst, Oliver Wadsworth) and physicist Marianne (Randolyn Zinn, Valeri Mudek, Nia Ragini).
The mention of view is most relevant since this is the second year in a row Living Room Theatre has staged a play on the property’s defunct swimming pool, a production brainchild first brought up in the summer of 2021 by director Jackson, and met by rave audience reviews last year.
Marianne harps on about cosmology, quantum mechanics, string theory and the belief that there are numerous universes that take human lives on differing paths. This is reflected in the play's structure as brief scenes are repeated, often with different outcomes.
The two meet and sparks fly. After they’ve moved in together, an uncomfortable revelation causes them to break up. However, a future dancing class reunites them — prepare here for a dazzling display by all the actors and master choreographer Zinn.
Then illness descends upon the couple and the subject of assisted suicide surfaces. The story continues in very much a temporal mode with back and forth flashbacks.
But it’s more than just about time, as Foucault likes to remind us. The storyline moves linearly overall, but the couples repeat each interaction not only with different outcomes but sometimes also flipping which partner is paired off with another.
This is exceptionally difficult to master and prepare for, but what a terrific job the Living Room Theatre players did to make it look, well, easy — when it was anything but. Bringing in the concept of time when exploring the crossroads between the power of events, and resistance and friction caused by outcomes, uncovers new patterns and helps indicate the paths which any given struggle can take — and the change to the individuals affected.
Zinn and McCullough brought the excellent vibe of a couple married in real life on stage. Broadhurst and Mudek took on sadness like the bereaved — and their three-plus minute scene in American Sign Language (ASL) is one of the most poignant you will witness anywhere. Finally, Ragini and the inimitable Wadsworth portrayed anxiety so realistically that the audience had to squirm some at its delivery: a sign of mastery.
The production elements and crew were all presented at a high level: Pool design this year fell to Seancolin and Christina Hankins’ capable hands. Stage management by Florence Gill and Daniela Naranjo-Zarate was precise. Luke Taylor provided timely sound. And ASL coach Kathy McWaters-Velon did some job here.
In all, Living Room Theatre yet again offers an innovative professional production which, looking back on past seasons, continues to trace the never-ending theme of human emotions. And for the second year running, the sublime presentation in the round (and in a swimming pool at that) was peerless.
You owe it to yourself to go see this ingeniously presented yet classically performed production. There really is nothing like Living Room Theatre — a communal family operated stage company that eats, sleeps and dines together throughout rehearsals and production — anywhere in the area, and to my experience, anywhere nearby.
Treat yourself, then, to the just-appearing constellations in the dimming light above you after sunset, and the “Constellations” as bright as ever in the swimming pool below.
“Constellations,” by Nicholas Payne and directed by Kirk Jackson is running at Living Room Theatre on the grounds of the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion from July 20 to Aug. 6 with Wednesday though Saturday shows at 7 p.m., and Sunday show at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30. To reserve, call 802-442-5322 or visit lrtvt.org. Audience members should park in the mansion lot, then will be directed to their seats. Outdoor seating is around the swimming pool. Masks are optional.