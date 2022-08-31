BENNINGTON — Since playwright Kevin Artigue wrote his well-received play “Sheepdog” in 2016, so much has happened on the national scene with regard to policing, race, and class — often all rolled into one.
The play itself was partly inspired by a viral Facebook video posted by then-Cleveland police officer Nakia Jones, who emotionally addressed the issue of racism within the thin blue line.
For this play, Artigue also added the factor of love, and so Oldcastle Theatre Company continues its 50th anniversary season with “Sheepdog,” directed by Kirk Jackson. The play is about 80 minutes with no intermission, so in many ways reflects a tasty end of summer recipe for entertainment leading up to its Labor Day weekend closing, on Sept. 4.
The story finds Amina (Ravin Patterson), a Black police officer whose beat is on her native Cleveland streets. Ryan (Michael Patrick Trimm), who is white, escaped small town Ohio to join the force. They fall in love, and opposing allegiances test the relationship they try to build long-term. Shots are fired. Amina must reconcile her commitment to Ryan and the family they hope to start, the community she serves and calls home, and her sworn oath, as a police officer, to the Constitution of the United States.
Director Jackson had his two charges primed, as he described them, to portray “just humans navigating the world.” He also had voices by Victoria Benkoski and Enrique Segura ready to effortlessly deliver. Kayla Kirk was dramaturg extraordinaire and Jennifer Marcoux master handler of anything movable/wearable.
Trimm was enthusiastic, energetic and 100% believable in his portrayal of Ryan. An impressive aspect of this rendition was Trimm’s ability to cut through the societal themes of the story and simply act like an everyday guy who was smitten by the everyday gal in his life — even though both were anything but “everyday.”
Trimm also was able to deftly weave his character’s feelings of love with his committed individualism, and was most persuasive in demonstrating his inner struggle.
Patterson, for her part, is some kind of exceptional Thespian, one that can be watched for hours on end as the flow of language and chutzpah comes at you across the fourth wall. Her Amina portrayal was the stuff of filling award cabinets to the hilt with well-deserved hardware. At one point, she looked directly at me and delivered two full sentences from the script, and I literally wanted to stand up from my seat, go to her, and answer. That’s not just the stuff of professionals from Patterson; it’s the hallmark of champions.
The Oldcastle crew excelled yet again. Ken Mooney’s minimalist set was matched only by his carefully designed and multifunctional costumes.
Lights by Michael Giannitti and sound by Cory Wheat smoothly carried us along through the time and place scene switches and Amina’s narration. Kristine Schlachter’s stage management kept the near-surreal and always moving two-hander in a place and pace we could all follow, thankfully.
Yet again, David V. Groupe and his entire technical team should take a bow of their own.
Artigue has written a brilliant piece and his research is impressive. As I studied his approach before and after opening night, I kept being told by others that there was no real good or bad or finger pointing in “Sheepdog,” but rather an attempt to “start a conversation” and work toward mutual understanding.
Admittedly, in doing so as an artist or otherwise, you have to ruffle some feathers and “Sheepdog” has some of that, too; it’s absolutely needed. I read an interview, though, where Artigue admits to his own political bias, which isn’t odd to see creep into any creative endeavor.
But if indeed this play aspires to the “start a conversation” level — past just its didactic and entertainment value — then Artigue might find it interesting to listen carefully to much of Amina’s narrative at the end of “Sheepdog.”
Then, have a close reading of Wendy Wasserstein’s last play written before her death, “Third.” That work is sublime conversation-starting, but with Wasserstein’s own well-established bias lost in her self-effacement. “Third” may have been written in 2005, but it didn’t need today’s headlines to come back to me in the “Sheepdog” audience (as I jumped, cheering, into a standing ovation), hoping Artigue would have a look.
“Sheepdog” is a revealing, profound play you must go see, as important as the issues in it have always been, and have come to the forefront today, ripped as they have been from contemporary events. It’s an 80 minutes worthy of your love, but most of all, of your deepest sense of empathy.
“Sheepdog” by Kevin Artigue, and directed by Kirk Jackson, runs through Sept. 4 at the Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC) – The Home of Oldcastle Theatre Company, 331 Main St., Bennington. Masks are required indoors. For tickets, call the box office at 802-447-05654 or visit oldcastletheatre.org