SWANZEY, N.H. — My wife’s kind and generous friend Nancy adores Umphrey’s McGee so much that she got us tickets for their Saturday show at Northlands this past weekend, so we could experience her favorite band for ourselves. She promised us that we were about to see and hear something special.
Nancy is a great friend, and she was right. Man, was she ever.
Umphrey’s McGee did not disappoint Saturday night, the second of a two-night stay at Northlands, at the Cheshire County Fairgrounds. The band delivered a total of four sets and a solid six-plus hours of music over two nights, drawing from their studio albums, inspired cover choices and a tremendous talent for laying down both danceable grooves and searing ‘80s-style guitar wizardry.
If your concept of jam bands is that the scene looks and feels like the Grateful Dead while the music grooves like Phish and stretches out like the Allman Brothers, you’re not totally wrong. But Umphrey’s McGee takes on the best traits of jam band music and injects its own influences and offbeat sense of humor, along with the improvisation and “no two shows are ever the same” commitment that are the genre’s hallmarks.
That includes a varied and impeccable set of musical quotes that appeared out of nowhere to break up the funky grooves and progressive rock solo passages. At any moment on Saturday, interspersed with soloing off their own songs, you could hear the unmistakable saxophone riff from Gerry Rafferty’s classic “Baker Street;” the opening theme of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor (no, really, and it was stunning); and the Talking Heads’ “Life During Wartime.” (These guys clearly dig the Talking Heads, as they covered “Making Flippy Floppy” for Friday night’s encore.)
But it’s not every jam band that also takes musical cues from ‘80s heavy metal.
Guitarists Jake Cinninger and Brendan Bayliss can flat-out shred. Both showed off fretboard tapping that would make the late Eddie Van Halen proud and played searing interlocking lead lines that would be right at home on an Iron Maiden or Judas Priest album. (Or Thin Lizzy, for that matter.) That combination of chops, volume and verve lends excitement and energy to the proceedings, so when the band does stretch out, things don’t get stale.
The rhythm section — drummer Kris Myers, percussionist Andy Farag and bassist Ryan Stasik — laid down a mighty foundation for Cinninger, Bayliss and keyboardist Joel Cummins to build upon. Myers in particular stood out whether he was laying down the groove or throwing down jaw-dropping fills. From the very first song of the night, “Similar Skin,” he was on point, and absolutely tireless.
A locked-in bassist can make it look easy while holding it all together, and when you’ve got great soloists, the job seems easier than it looks. (Think Michael Anthony providing the anchor between Eddie and Alex Van Halen.) But Stasik also provided crucial melodic themes on “Puppet Strings” and “Wappy Sprayberry,” two of the strongest numbers of the evening.
Where Umphrey’s McGee really shines is in their chemistry and ability to become more than the sum of parts.
The covers are fun, after all, and those prog and metal influences are anything but mindless. But this is no glorified cover band. The grooves, the craft and chemistry that move them in new and exciting directions on stage are what earned Umphrey’s McGee a devoted following. They delivered that Saturday, as well as occasional excursions into a more psychedelic space. The jams and soloing never crossed the line from virtuosity to indulgence, even through two sets over three hours.
But all the same, the patient and faithful were rewarded.
If you stuck around for the end of the second set, you got to hear the staccato D-note attack that opens Led Zeppelin’s “The Song Remains The Same,” lift your fists skyward in giddy triumph, thank the heavens for a perfect summer evening, COVID vaccines and great friends and bask in the realization you were about to hear a letter-perfect take on a beloved classic.
In the same spirit as that song was written and performed nearly 50 years ago, it was an exultant celebration — a “crazy dream” in which the music was everything to everyone and nothing else in the world mattered.
That is what a concert should be.