BENNINGTON — In his 70s, Richard Ader, owner of Bennington Tennis Center and founder of the local chapter of the National Junior Tennis & Learning network, had to relearn to do everything: get out of bed, walk, and perhaps most important, hit tennis balls.
“I’ve always kept myself in pretty good shape,” he said. But, one day, he fainted on the tennis court, “which was the beginning of what happened to me.”
In March 2019, while in recovery for what doctors believed was a successful cardiac procedure, his heart stopped, and he was put into a medically induced coma.
“I was coded. I was dead. Everything stopped. Obviously, they brought me back to life,” said Ader, who will turn 80 in March. “I spent almost two months in the hospital. Lost all muscle mass, couldn’t get out of bed, couldn’t walk.”
His road to recovery and those who made up the “team” that helped him along inspired him to write a book, “How to Rally: Wisdom from a Life Spent Beating the Odds.” It’s intended to help others overcome all sorts of obstacles. Ader said he has heard from readers recovering from cancer and from substance use disorders who turned to his book for inspiration.
“It’s not just meant for heart patients,” said Ader, of New York City and Bennington, noting that the book is really about motivation.
“How to Rally” includes eight lessons, acquired by Ader over the course of his life, in areas such as realistic goal-setting, understanding risk versus reward, taking decisive action, the value of compassion and the necessity of competition.
“One of the things I talk about in the book is competition,” he said. “You need competition. If you’re not competitive, you’re probably a perfectionist — competing against yourself.”
For his recent recovery, Ader assembled a team of professionals that included trainers, nurses and doctors. He focused on rebuilding his muscle mass, and after he could once again walk, he started playing tennis again.
About a year later, his heart had another episode, and doctors told him that without a left ventricular assist device, he would live three more months. He got the device, meaning he had to retrain himself to do everything while carrying the required batteries.
“I got the team again. I built myself back up,” Ader said. That was when some of the members of his team urged him to write a book. “Believe me, I had no ambition to write a book. They said, ‘You gotta write a book and tell people how you recovered.’”
While he no longer plays tennis competitively, Ader now hits tennis balls two or three times a week.
His book includes stories of his recent recovery, his experience running his business, U.S. Realty Advisors, and of enjoying life with his wife, Pam. He said he also writes of his growing up, and how his early life affected his recent experiences.
Sandy Foster, executive director of Bennington ACES — the National Junior Tennis & Learning program in Bennington — called the book “inspiring,” noting that Ader writes of the help he received after the death of his father, and how this made him want to help others. She also especially enjoyed the passages about his marriage to Pam.
“He’s very impressive. He’s fascinating. He does a lot for our community — unspoken. He isn’t going to be the big cheerleader that is going to coordinate the conversation. He is introspective, listens and wants to help when he can,” she said.
Among his community ties, Ader serves on the boards of trustees for Southwestern Vermont Health Care and Bennington College, and is chairman of the Bennington ACES board. Foster said even after knowing Ader for years, the book helped her understand him further.
“I always knew he and his wife, Pam, had a great relationship, but I felt really warm about the way he spoke about her. I found that a very heartwarming part,” she said. “This successful New York City businessperson, you don’t always get to see a softer side — this is certainly that.”
Chuck Putney, of Bennington, said he is “not an athlete by any means, but Richard’s book reinforced my own discoveries about how to weather adversity.” He said he is hearing and visually impaired.
“In particular, there is a great deal to be said for building and treasuring good relationships, giving what you can to your community and working hard ... for yourself and others. Richard’s book is really about how to build on the things you love to keep you moving forward,” Putney said. “The book is a reminder that being active and forward-looking, rather than giving in to physical disabilities, will lead to a much more fulfilling life.”
“How to Rally: Wisdom from a Life Spent Beating the Odds” can be bought from Amazon and other major booksellers. Readers should check with their independent bookstores about local availability.