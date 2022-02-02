PUTNEY — A multimedia show combining sounds, images and special effects will grace a Putney stage.
"Right in the Eye (En plein dans l’œil)" is made up of 12 films by Georges Méliès, a French illusionist and film director regarded as "The Father of Special Effects," to be paired with live music performed on some 50 instruments at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Next Stage Arts. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door.
Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts, said re-imagining classic cinema in a new context is always exciting.
“Next Stage is always striving to present exciting work that catches audiences off-guard," he said.
Composer and musician Jean-François Alcoléa, who will travel to Vermont from France, said he begins by watching the films several times, without sound or music. He already knew he did not want to go in a "jazzy" or classical direction.
"I needed to imagine a very special atmosphere for each film," Alcoléa said via Zoom this week. "Once I had the idea of the atmosphere of the film, I started to write and to play the music."
An event description provided by Next Stage Arts reads, "in a subtly staged setting, in perfect symbiosis with the imagery, the musicians transport us in an inventive production, performed both onstage and onscreen, that reflects the creative genius of Méliès."
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows at Next Stage, and masks are required while inside the venue. This performance is made possible in part by the sponsorship of Oak Meadow.
For more information and tickets, visit nextstagearts.org.