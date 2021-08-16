WESTON — Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s season under the tent at Walker Farm continues with “Ring of Fire,” a jukebox musical that weaves a narrative of the troubled and joyous life of country music legend Johnny Cash. On opening night, a talented ensemble of actor-musicians reminded its entertainment-starved audience how good music, performed well, can stir one’s emotions as it gets the feet tapping and the hands clapping.
The evening began when the entire cast arrived on the scene in the back of a flatbed truck with its horns honking. All leapt to the stage, acknowledged the audience and then, it being a muggy summer evening, bantered as they tuned the guitars, banjo, stand-up bass, fiddle and other instruments waiting for them. The tent stage proved the perfect setting for what was in many ways a revival.
As conceived by William Meade and created by Richard Maltby Jr., “Ring of Fire” was not exactly a linear rehashing of Johnny Cash’s hardscrabble beginnings in Tennessee, rise to stardom, troubled marriages, struggles with addiction, and triumphant prison concerts. Told in flashback by an older Johnny Cash, played by Larry Tobias, what beamed through was a self-awareness of the joys of performing but also the hurt fame can bring and did bring.
Each member of the cast played several instruments and took turns on lead as different events in the singer’s life were dramatized. Seth Eliser portrayed the very young Johnny Cash with an infectious verve. Eliser later shifted gears with a quiet interpretation of “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” Kris Kristofferson’s musical ode to too many mornings after.
As a more mature June Carter Cash, Weston veteran Dorothy Stanley effectively conveyed the good and the bad that goes along with standing by one’s man. Stanley and Tobias also portrayed Cash’s parents, who experienced hard times but found comfort in family and each other. Their chemistry was palpable.
In one of the evening’s many highlights, Eliser joined Tobias and Stanley, playing Cash’s parents, as well as Jacob Brandt and Michael Hicks (who doubled as music director), to deliver an affecting rendition by the entire cast of "In the Sweet Bye and Bye," and an old Carter family song: “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The harmonies were tight and the voices haunting.
Playing a variety of roles, Megumi Nakamura as the younger June Carter Cash illustrated her character’s willingness to hitch her wagon to Johnny Cash in a lovely duet with Elisor of the classic Tim Hardin ballad: “If I Were A Carpenter.”
Brandt and Hicks added to the mix with clear tenor voices that blended well with Nakamura’s soprano, Stanley’s alto and the bass/baritone sound of Tobias and Elisor for which Johnny Cash was so well known. Otherwise, none of the actors really resembled those they portrayed, but all were just right. Kudos to director Susanna Gellart for resisting the temptation to let the cast capture well-known personalities with mimicry.
“Ring of Fire” was not all heartache and angst. Johnny Cash’s greatest hits, such as “Folsom Prison Blues” and “A Boy Named Sue” and “I Walk the Line,” were all given their due. Hearing them again was beyond welcome. By showing what allowed Cash to continue and to thrive, “Ring of Fire” reveals to today’s audiences a musical path to better times ahead.
Performances of “Ring of Fire” continue through Sept. 5 under the tent at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, just a stone’s throw north on Route 100 from Weston Village. For ticket information, call the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company box office at 802-824-5288 or visit its website at westonplayhouse.org. Patrons are reminded that masks are required when entering and exiting the tent area, as well as using restroom facilities.