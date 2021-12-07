BRATTLEBORO — Throughout its 45 years of serving the community with art programming for all ages, River Gallery School’s mission and approach has remained steadfast: believing in the essential creativity of all people, striving to nurture that in each person and bringing people together through creative expression.
As we move into our 46th year in 2022, River Gallery School celebrates the contributions of Lydia Thomson, artistic director, and welcomes new leadership.
Thomson, after almost 30 years of working with the day-to-day processes of running a community art school, will step away from administration. She will remain connected to the school through teaching.
"Brattleboro is such a creative and connected town, and RGS is an important part of what makes it special. It has been a pleasure to work with so many dedicated teachers, administrators and board members over the years,” Thomson says. “The students and artists who share their passion for creativity have enriched my life immensely."
Donna Hawes will step into the role of director of creative connections Jan. 1. As executive director of River Gallery School for the past 18 years, Donna has strengthened the school's role in the creative renaissance Brattleboro is undertaking. The director of creative connections is chief development and community relations officer for River Gallery School, allowing Donna to expand the school’s network of supporters and explore new partnerships and collaborations.
“River Gallery School has always been about community,” Hawes says. “We strive to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone through our programming and our interactions. People’s generosity and creativity sustain and inspire us.”
In early 2022, River Gallery School will welcome Mary Lou Forward as chief ingenuity officer, which has primary responsibility for operations, planning, budget and programming. Mary Lou comes to the school with a background running international and online education organizations, most recently as the executive director of the Center for Collaborative Online International Learning at the State University of New York. She has been involved with River Gallery School as a student and board member.
“I am thrilled to be joining such a vibrant school focused on creating community and cultivating creativity,” Forward says. “As we incorporate lessons learned from the social movements and challenges presented over the past two years of pandemic, we are really excited about new opportunities.”
“Who would have thought that the little family-run art school started by Barbara and Ric Campman would still be such an important part of the life of our community 45 years later?” says Bill Penniman, president of the River Gallery School Board of Trustees. “A significant reason for its continued success has been the tireless work of Lydia Thomson over the last three decades. Her efforts, along with the tremendous community support for the school, has positioned us to transition to a new era with exciting new programs, staff and leadership. We on the board are looking forward to what comes next and hope the community will continue to take full advantage of this Brattleboro treasure.”