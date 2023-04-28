BRATTLEBORO — River Gallery School of Art is preparing for its Off the Wall fundraiser, the art lottery where everyone wins. This popular event will take place in person on May 20, 5 to 8 p.m., at 118 Elliot.
There is an option to take part in the fundraiser remotely. An art show of available works can be seen at the gallery at 118 Elliot beginning May 5.
Participants purchase a lottery ticket from River Gallery School and choose a number. When their number is pulled from the tumbler, the participant gets to pick their favorite piece of art from the available works on the wall.
"Everyone who purchases a ticket goes home with a piece of art," said Donna Hawes, director of River Gallery School. "Given the variety, many people get one of their top choices. In recent years, over 50% of participants received one of their top three choices, and 90% of players won a piece of art that was in their top 10."
Off the Wall will feature over 100 pieces of art donated by area artists, including River Gallery School staff, students and friends. Artworks feature paintings, pastels, mixed media, original prints, photographs, and more. Donors include Petria Mitchell, Malory Lake, Doug Trump, Helen Schmidt, Kate Follett, Nathaniel Moody, Cameron Schmitz, Margaret Shipman, Julia Jensen, Brian Cohen and many others. Images and details of artwork and artists are available on the RGS website.
“I look forward to this event every year,” said Brattleboro resident Bobbi Angell “It’s an opportunity for local artists to have their work seen by a wide audience, and it’s a fun way to celebrate art in our community.”
For more information, visit rivergalleryschool.org/otw. Tickets are available through the website, at the school, 32 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-257-1577 or via email, office@rivergalleryschool.org. Proceeds from the event help support River Gallery School’s mission of creating a fully inclusive art making community in Brattleboro.