WILMINGTON — Rock Against Racism Vermont is excited to host its first event in the Deerfield Valley. The Rock Against Racism Harvest Music Fest will be held at Adams Farm, 15 Higley Hill Road, Wilmington, on Sunday starting at noon.
All proceeds will benefit the Guy Hawkins Cancer Relief Fund, a local organization that supports those in the valley affected by cancer.
The event will feature several bands from around Vermont and Western Massachusetts, local food trucks, arts and crafts, gifts, merch, games and an on-site tattoo artist. All ages, races and genders are welcome to have a good time and fight cancer, which affects us all. Adult tickets are $12 pre-paid, or $15 at the door. Children under 12 are $5.
To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/harvest-music-festival-tickets-408706962527, or go to rockagainstracismvt.com for more information. All are invited to come rock against racism and cancer.