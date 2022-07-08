NEWFANE — A dozen artists will be participating in the 30th Rock River Artists Open Studio Tour July 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in South Newfane, Williamsville and Newfane.
Visitors should start at the Old Schoolhouse in South Newfane, 408 Dover Road, where a group show will give visitors a taste of everyone's work along with maps and information about how to find the studios on a self-guided tour. Visitors will also get a glimpse of the homes and gardens of the artists.
The artists are: Mucuy Bolles, pottery; Gianna Robinson, painting; Ellen Darrow, incised pottery; Georgie, plein air paintings; Steven Meyer, paintings; Richard Foye, raku pottery; Dan DeWalt, furniture; Chris Triebert, photography; Roger Sandes, painting; Mary Welsh, collage art; Carol Ross, modern functional pottery; and Deidre Scherer, thread on fabric and paper constructions.
More detailed information can be found at rockriverartists.com.