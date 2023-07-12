SOUTH NEWFANE — When Raku potter Richard Foye arrived in this valley in 1972, in need of a workspace, his neighbors provided use of a shed behind their house.
These neighbors were Ellen and Dan Darrow. Ellen was an artist, writer and heavily involved in local politics. Dan was a teacher and eventually would become a state representative.
"And Ellen was not happy because he'd made the decision unilaterally. She told me this later," Foye remembers with a smile.
But one day, Foye saw Ellen painting characters on eggs, and asked if she would paint similar designs on his porcelain — also a curved surface.
"You may not know this — it's very hard to do a drawing of a figure on a curved surface. And with pottery, you're working either with a convex surface or a concave surface," Foye said. "Either way, it's very difficult, and somehow she managed to do it with great eloquence."
From there was born a collaboration that lasted over 50 years.
"She had her degree in art. She gave me a lot of knowledge about Chinese painting, about art in general," Foye said. "I would say I probably learned more from her than I did from four years of college."
This year, the annual Rock River Artists Open Studio Tour is dedicated to the memory of Ellen, who died this year. The tour is slated for Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with 12 artists in a range of media in South Newfane, Williamsville, Newfane and Marlboro.
As well as incised pottery collaborations with Foye, Ellen Darrow also made collages and worked in pastels, stick and ink, watercolor and more. A retrospective exhibition, "Ellen Darrow/Aho: A Lifetime of Making Art," will be held at Olallie Daylily Gardens, opening Saturday.
Foye calls Darrow's death a "huge loss to the area," in politics as well as art — she formerly led the town's select board. Ellen's husband, Dan, died in 2003.
According to an announcement for the open studio tour, Rock River’s featured artists are: Ellen Darrow, retrospective; Mucuy Bolles, pottery; Gianna Robinson, painting; Steven Meyer, painting; Richard Foye, raku pottery; Georgie (mononymous), plein air painting; Matthew Tell, pottery; Roger Sandes, painting; Mary Welsh, collage art; Chris Triebert, photography and design for the home; Carol Ross, modern functional pottery; and Deidre Scherer, thread on fabric work.
Meyer has ventured into new territory this year, producing his largest painting to date at over 5 x 5 feet, according to the announcement. Robinson is working with the patterns of the universe, interpreting her favorite Vermont environments, painting their textures, movements, and "jaw-dropping hues and light," a provided description reads.
The self-guided tour begins at the South Newfane Schoolhouse, where visitors can view samples of each artist’s work and pick up a map. Admission is free. More detailed information can be found at rockriverartists.com or by calling Gianna Robinson at 802-380-4448.