WILLIAMSVILLE — The plays might be one act but the characters and stories are multidimensional and captivating.
Rock River Players is putting on “AnOTHER Evening of One Acts” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Williamsville Hall.
“It was a really interesting journey to dive deep with the actors into each of their characters and try to find the layers they could relate to,” said Meg Donahue, who’s making her directorial debut. “Starting with a blank canvas is really intimidating but it was really fun.”
Donahue said “The Caltrop” is about escapism in both a literal and symbolic way. Prisoners engage in a game of “Dungeons and Dragons,” which could look like a prison escape, and take on characters they can’t in their regular lives.
Donahue described directing as “an artistic expression going beyond just lights and sound and blocking.”
“I’ve been dying to direct for a really long time because I’ve only ever been on the stage side of things,” she said. “It’s only ever since getting involved with Rock River Players that there was the opportunity.”
Pamela Corkey, who directed her in last year’s show of one acts, wanted to try her hand at writing a play.
“So first-time playwright and I’m first-time director, and half of our cast are first-time actors so there’s a lot of experimentation happening,” Donahue said. “I think that just got us all excited.”
Donahue will assist Corkey with directing the play “Harvey” in the fall.
This weekend, Randy Lichtenwalner is directing “Beautiful Noises” by Scott Sickles. Lichtenwalner, principal of Stamford Elementary during the day, has experience with the job of director, including his college studies and off-Broadway productions. He became aware of “Beautiful Noises” when working in theater in New York City. He said he always had “a soft spot in my heart” for it.
“Beautiful Noises” takes place in a cemetery and involves both living and dead characters.
“It’s a play really about living and forgiveness and redemption,” Lichtenwalner said. “It’s a lot of play in 10 minutes.”
Despite the short durations, Lichtenwalner said, one acts can feature “a challenging scenario and rich characters who go through a journey.”
Bahman Mahdavi is directing an improvisational act, “I Have to Get This,” featuring long-time Rock River Players members Stewart McDermet and Susan O’Hara.
“They were willing to try this experiment,” Mahdavi said. “We kicked around some ideas. I came up with some kind of a loose structure.”
McDermet and O’Hara play actors and former romantic partners in the act, and Mahdavi plays a director. Their back story involves loss of a child and a divorce decades ago.
Mahdavi described McDermet and O’Hara as “very solid actors with great, great instincts.”
“So it was a pleasure working with them and just seeing them in any situation,” he said. “They do several somersaults and land on their feet every time.”
This weekend also will include Robert Cullinane’s “Punked” directed by Cris Parker-Jennings, Jennifer Jasper’s “Eggs” directed by Corkey, and a finale conceived by the evening’s producer and Rock River Players founder Annie Landenberger. Tickets cost $12 or $10 for students/seniors and are available at the door or online in advance at rockriverplayers.org. The show lasts about two hours.
Starting Monday, Donahue and Mahdavi will be taking the reins of Rock River Players from Landenberger. The pair will serve as co-artistic directors.
“I want to be a caboose,” Landenberger said. “I don’t want to be an engine anymore.”
Mahdavi said the big challenge is for Rock River Players to reach maturity without Landenberger’s leadership.
“It’s on us to keep it going, make the finances work, keep a number of shows every year,” Mahdavi said. “Clearly, there’s an interest in the community to get involved, to come to performances, and our task is to just keep the theater company going.”
Mahdavi said the plan is to produce “an eclectic collection of performances” going forward. In early November, he’ll be directing “Glengarry Glen Ross” by playwright David Mamet, which he described as “a dark, dark relentless story about down-on-their-luck realtors who just go to any length to cheat, to make a sale.”
The company also includes Traci Berchi, Peter Broussard, Cathie Creed, Paul Davis, Eric Fischer, Magdalena Keppel, Shey Nessralla, John Ogorzalek, Mickey Parker-Jennings, Veronica Stevens and Nicole Winot. Landenberger noted the group includes “a few totally new faces and several younger actors” who are 18 to “40ish” years old.