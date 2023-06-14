WILLIAMSVILLE — The Rock River Players will hold open auditions at the Williamsville Hall on Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m. for its fall production of the beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, “Harvey.”
Written by Mary Chase and set in the 1940s, “Harvey” tells the heartwarming story of Elwood P. Dowd and his invisible best friend, a 6-foot tall rabbit named Harvey. “This perennial favorite never fails to charm,” says director Pamela Corkey, who brings a background in screenwriting and film directing to the project.
Auditioners will be asked to read scenes from the script. Character descriptions can be found at rockriverplayers.org. Anyone interested in reading for a particular role is encouraged to contact Amy Donahue (amy@rockriverplayers.org) to request audition materials in advance.
Rehearsals will begin in late June and performances will take place on Sept. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and Oct. 1.