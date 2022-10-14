WILLIAMSVILLE — Rock River Players is bringing Oscar Wilde’s spunky satire, "The Importance of Being Earnest," to the Williamsville Hall, Dover Road, Williamsville, Nov. 4 to 13.
Directed by Rock River Players founder and co-artistic director Annie Landenberger, Wilde’s greatest hit is the second large-cast comedy classic offered by the players since the pandemic, following last year’s sold-out "The Front Page."
“Though Wilde labelled it 'a trivial comedy for serious people,' 'Earnest' is a pretty irreverent satire," Landenberger notes, "a poke in the fleshy gut of pretentious high society. And for that, I'd say it's meatier than trivial." Earnest premiered in London on Valentine’s Day, 1895, and has since earned its place on myriad stages as well as the number-three spot on Goodreads' list of Top 100 Stage Plays of All Time.
In the play’s brilliantly woven plot, Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff employ fictitious selves to escape burdensome social obligations. "Their antics, coupled with the nose-in-the-air standards of Lady Bracknell and Gwendolyn Fairfax, and the somewhat-warped values of Cecily Cardew, " Landenberger explains, "sham the haughty social conventions of Victorian England — as they can our own today.'' Countered by more level-headed thinkers, Miss Prism and Canon Chasuble, the cast of characters is rounded out by the serving class — on whom we can rely for candor and earthy wit. “The cast delivers with richly-developed characters and a keen sense of irony, wit, and timing,” Landenberger reports. “Just as was the case last year with 'Front Page,' it seems like folks are ready for some big laughter these days and we aim to please.”
Wilde, Irish by birth, set down his literary roots in late 19th-century London. A playwright, novelist, poet, celebrity, "his flamboyant dress, cutting wit, and eccentric lifestyle often put him at odds with the social norms of Victorian England," according to history.com. Albeit clandestinely, Wilde was homosexual and we see such nuances laced through much of his work, especially in his daring novel, "The Picture of Dorian Gray." At the time, homosexuality was a crime in London — and beyond; in the year "Earnest" opened, Wilde was tried for and accused of "gross indecency" for an affair he'd had with a British aristocrat.
The Rock River Players "Importance of Being Earnest" company includes Tracy Berchi, Cathie Creed, Amy Donahue, Thomas Ely, Magdalena Keppel, Randy Lichtenwalner, Adrienne Major, John Moran, John Ogorzalek, Cris Parker-Jennings, Dawn Slade, Rose Watson and Nicole Winot. Assistant director is Pat Panella; graphic design is by Rose Watson, as are costumes — with assistance from Belle Coles and the Company. Lighting is by Peter Broussard. Set painting is by Deb Swasey and Carol Rondeau.
Performances are Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 and 13 at 2:30 p.m. Masking is encouraged. Tickets are available online at rockriverplayers.org. For more information, write info@rockriverplayers.org.
"Earnest" launches the Rock River Players 2022to 2023 season, which includes a cabaret, an evening of one acts, a play by David Mamet directed by Bahman Mahdavi and a musical directed by Pamela Corkey. With the mission of bringing the lively arts to the West River Valley and to including all interested in that process, the Rock River Player is a 501c3 nonprofit, founded in 2015. For more information, visit rockriverplayers.org.