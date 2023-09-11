20230113_193355.jpg (copy) (copy)

Bob Thies, director of Rock Voices in Brattleboro and Keene, N.H., addresses the audience at a concert in Brattleboro.

 Vermont News & Media file photo
BRATTLEBORO — Anyone looking for an amazing singing experience this fall is invited to join Rock Voices — the community choir that sings only rock music.

There are no auditions, and you don't need to know how to read music (although it helps if you can carry a tune). This fall, the choir will be singing songs by Simon & Garfunkel, Yes, the Jonas Brothers, Level 42, Sinead O’Connor, Tina Turner, Chicago and more.

Final performances will be in early January 2024. Brattleboro rehearsals are Monday nights, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vermont Jazz Center (in the Cotton Mill building). The first rehearsal is Sept. 18. Go to rockvoices.com for more information.