BRATTLEBORO — Anyone looking for an amazing singing experience this fall is invited to join Rock Voices — the community choir that sings only rock music.
There are no auditions, and you don't need to know how to read music (although it helps if you can carry a tune). This fall, the choir will be singing songs by Simon & Garfunkel, Yes, the Jonas Brothers, Level 42, Sinead O’Connor, Tina Turner, Chicago and more.
Final performances will be in early January 2024. Brattleboro rehearsals are Monday nights, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vermont Jazz Center (in the Cotton Mill building). The first rehearsal is Sept. 18. Go to rockvoices.com for more information.