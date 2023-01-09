BRATTLEBORO — Rock Voices Brattleboro — the area's only community rock chorus — and director Bob Thies invite you to an evening of choral music like you've never heard it before.
The concert will take place at Brattleboro’s Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., on Friday at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
Backed by a professional rock band, the choir will deliver the harmonies of songs by Stevie Wonder, Styx, Queen, ELO, Journey, Imagine Dragons, Harry Styles and Lake Street Dive, among others. A donation jar will be set up to benefit Groundworks Collaborative in Brattleboro.
Admission prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door or online at EventBrite.com.
The Brattleboro group rehearses at the Vermont Jazz Center on Monday nights from 7 to 9 p.m., starting Jan. 30. Enroll from the Rock Voices website, rockvoices.com.