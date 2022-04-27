BRATTLEBORO — An exhibition of oil paintings by Bakersfield artist Rona Lee Cohen will open at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts during Gallery Walk.
An artist reception will be during the downtown arts event May 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., and will run through June 19. Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts is at 183 Main St.
"Working with oil on paper, Cohen explores relationships between everyday objects which happen to — momentarily — reside on a small table; often, hanging portraits or perhaps a colorful rug share her intimate interiors. As she groups her incidental artifacts and introduces patches of color, she is sliding into an artist’s mystical world of trepidation and opportunity," a description reads.
A percentage of sales will be donated to the International Rescue Committee - Ukraine.
For more information, call the gallery at 802-251-8290 or go online to mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.