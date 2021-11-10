NORTH BENNINGTON — What do two 18th-century classical music legends and a contemporary New York City composer have in common?
More than one would think. Sage City Symphony, in its pandemic comeback concert, will perform works from all three composers Sunday at Greenwall Auditorium on the campus of Bennington College.
The concert starts at 4 p.m. and will feature three works: Symphony No. 6 in F Major (“Pastoral Symphony, or Recollections of Country Life”), by Ludwig van Beethoven; Serenade in C minor (“Nachtmusik”) for wind octet, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; and “Piece for Strings” (1970), by Alison Nowak.
The conductor will be Sage Symphony’s longtime musical director, Michael Finckel, and the concert will be free to the public.
Finckel, who arrived in Bennington for rehearsals this week from New York, said the pandemic affected everyone in the arts world, but that the venerable North Bennington orchestra has held together due to its passion and work ethic.
“What’s held our orchestra together has very simply been our collective love of good music and music making,” Finckel said. “We’ve been blessed for the entire 50-plus years of its existence by the extraordinary good graces of our host organization, Bennington College.”
Sage City Symphony was founded in 1972 as a community orchestra with a working relationship to Bennington College. Since then, it has become primarily a community orchestra which draws players from three states, as well as providing academic credit to Bennington College students who join in playing.
Through the college, Sage Symphony is provided with a spacious concert hall for rehearsals and concerts, music stands, chairs, percussion instruments, a podium and musically gifted students, Finckel said.
Finckel himself has been with Sage City for more than 25 years, and took composition classes at Bennington College from the symphony’s founder, Louis Calabro. He said the ability to pull in talented musicians from three states has allowed him to challenge his players with a slate like Beethoven, Mozart and Nowak.
“While this is a nonprofit community orchestra, there are many gifted musicians in its ranks,” Finckel said. “Our ability to attract some fine regional talents enables us to take on works such as the ones in this concert. Working towards these types of performances leads to a heightened experience of playing, and hopefully that comes across to our audiences.”
Native daughter
That intensified practice allows for the return of Bennington College alumna Nowak and the performance of her piece by the orchestra.
Nowak has been a successful and in-demand composer of vocal, chamber and orchestral music and a violinist and teacher for many years. She was just four months old when her father, pianist and composer Lionel Nowak, joined the music faculty at Bennington College, where he remained for 45 years.
Nowak’s own musical training started early, as did her inclination toward teaching. As a teenager, she was music director at Trumbull Hill Camp in South Shaftsbury.
Following college at Bennington and graduate school at Columbia, and along with a prolific performance, recording and producing career, Nowak taught at the 92nd Street Y, The New School and Columbia University Teachers College.
She also was a coach at the Bennington Chamber Music Conference. Nowak continues to coach chamber music privately. Her music has been commissioned and performed by orchestras, ensembles and soloists.
“‘Piece for Strings’ was written in the spring of 1970 and first performed on May 20, 1970, at my senior concert at Bennington College,” Nowak said. “It was played by a small group, including current conductor Michael Finckel in the cello section, at the Carriage Barn, the college’s concert hall at the time.”
Asked if she could recall some background aspects of the piece’s composition, Nowak went on to say that some of those details escape her now, a half-century later, but not the thrill of its first performance.
“I will not forget the concert itself,” Nowak said. “It also included other works of mine performed by Bennington music faculty who are now legendary: Frank Baker, Vivian Fine, Jacob Glick and Gunnar Schonbeck.”
Echoing Nowak, Finckel added that so much of what Sage Symphony will bring to Beethoven, Mozart and Nowak’s music will come down to not just skill and professionalism, but also to passion.
“This selection has turned out to be a powerful combination to show what Sage City Symphony can do,” he said. “We have so much talent, and are able to go well beyond the scope expected of a community orchestra. I know for all of us, it’s a labor of love.”
Sage City Symphony’s concert will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Greenwall Auditorium on the Bennington College campus. Admission is free. More information is online at sagecitysymphony.org.
All current and evolving guidelines issued by the CDC, the State of Vermont and Bennington College will be followed. Face masks and social distancing will be required (“pod” seating will be permitted) and proof of vaccination will be requested at the door. In the event of a resurgence of COVID infection rates, postponement or cancellation of this concert will be posted on the symphony’s website. All orchestra members have registered their vaccination status with Bennington College.