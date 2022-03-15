BENNINGTON — On Sunday at 4 p.m., Sage City Symphony will present a concert at Greenwall Auditorium in the Visual and Performing Arts Building at Bennington College. Admission is free and open to all.
The program will feature Serenade for Wind Instruments, Cello and Double Bass in D minor, Op. 44, by Antonín Dvořák; Piece for Muted Strings, by Vivian Fine; Adagio e Fuga in Do Minore, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and selections from Ten Short Pieces for String Orchestra, by Louis Calabro.
Face masks and social distancing will be required, and proof of vaccination and booster with ID will be required at the door. For more information, visit SageCitySymphony.org.