BENNINGTON — Saints + Liars come to the Basement stage at Little City Cider Co. in Bennington on Saturday.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with homemade Indian cuisine for purchase, made by Shanta Ghosh from Corner of India. Music starts at 7 p.m. Huge thanks to this show’s sponsors; The Bank of Bennington, Mahar McCarthy Real Estate and Juniper Cannabis.
Saints + Liars is a Vermont Americana band that has been blending its own variants of honky-tonk, folk, bluegrass, and rock 'n' roll since 2012. Having remained a live performance-driven group for almost a decade, the band inevitably found itself in the studio in late 2020, to record its first professional release, "These Times."
No strangers to the Vermont Arts Exchange audience, the band comes to the Little City Cider Co. for the first time. The band’s core members include Jed Hughes on guitars and lead vocals, Mike Farkas on guitars and vocals, Chris Rogers on bass and Nolan Rolnick on drums. The band often features a rotating fifth member, bolstering the group’s live sound with the addition of electric guitar.
Tickets for this Basement Music Series concert are $20 in advance. If not sold out, tickets are available at the door for $25. Tickets at BMSSaintsLiars.eventbrite.com.
Little City Cider Company is an accessible facility, call for specific accommodations, 802-379-3763.