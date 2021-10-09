GREENFIELD, MASS — A Brattleboro singer-songwriter and her band will reunite in a show at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center.
Samirah Evans and Her Handsome Devils will perform at the Greenfield venue Thursday at 7 p.m. Evans formed the group in 2009 to support the release of her second solo album, "My Little Bodhisattva." The sextet’s ability to blend jazz, soul, funk and blues helped them establish a loyal following as they performed at clubs, concert halls and festivals throughout New England.
While various members of the original band have occasionally played together under the group name over the years, this concert will mark the first appearance of guitarist Jason Ennis with the group since 2011, the same year the group’s album “Hot Club: Live at the Vermont Jazz Center” was released.
Other original band members performing at Hawks & Reed include Evans (vocals), Miro Sprague (piano), Michael Zsoldos (saxophone) and Conor Meehan (drums). They are joined by bassist Marty Jaffe, who has performed with the band frequently since 2011, including the tour in support of Hot Club’s release.
“We don’t take these opportunities to perform together for granted,” Evans said. “Each member has found success with their own projects since that time. Many now have families, too. We’re so excited that we could schedule this show and are looking forward to playing for our fans.”
Advance tickets are on sale now at hawksandreed.com. Seating is limited to the first 125 people. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center is at 289 Main St. in Greenfield, Mass.