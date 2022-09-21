PUTNEY — As part of the Putney Big Tree Quest, Ines Zeller Bass of Sandglass Theater will offer a tree spirit-making workshop, appropriate for age 10 and up, on Saturday at Sandglass Theater from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants will be provided materials to make their own tree spirit. All elements will be created from paper, a material made from wood which we take so much for granted. Participants are welcome to bring additional materials.
Interested community members can see a tree spirit example and sign up for the workshop at the Putney Public Library, or register online at putneylibrary.com. There is a maximum of 12 participants.
Find out more about the Putney Big Tree Quest at putneylibrary.com or by emailing Evie Lovett and Paul Levasseur at putneybigtree@gmail.com.