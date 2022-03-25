PUTNEY — Sandglass Theater and Next Stage Arts are collaborating to present Dahlak Brathwaite’s "Spiritrials" on April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission. Fifty percent off promo codes are available for BIPOC attendees.
The performances will take place at Next Stage Arts in Putney. There will also be a special post-show discussion hosted by the Root Social Justice Center.
Brathwaite’s incisive humor transforms a chilling personal story into a vital performance that layers character-driven storytelling and poetic verse with original songs to create a hybrid hip-hop drama, accompanied by beats from DJ Dion Decibels. "Spiritrials" chronicles the journey of Brathwaite’s own criminalization along with his struggle to be vindicated and decriminalized in the eyes of the law and society.
This multidimensional play takes its inspiration and name from Dahlak’s 2013 hip-hop album to create a performance that blurs the lines between hip-hop and dramatic performance.
