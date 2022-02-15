PUTNEY — It’s that time of year again when Sandglass celebrates the magic and warmth of puppetry for young audiences with the annual Winter Sunshine Series running throughout the month of March.
Headed into its 15th year, this series aims to bring cheer and entertainment to families at affordable prices. Audiences can enjoy hot chocolate and freshly baked concessions for four weekends of performances, puppetry workshops, a pop-up puppet shop and school engagements. Shows are every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sandglass Theater, 17 Kimball Hill.
Weekly virtual workshop in which attendees can build their own puppet creations from home will be available via a link found on the Sandglass website.
The series kicks off March 5 with returning performer, Sarah Frechette of PuppetKabob. "Under Night Sky" follows three children on journeys united by threads of courage, love and hope. She will also share a workshop on Shadow Puppetry on March 6 at 11 a.m.
On March 12, Sandglass welcomes magic maker and puppeteer, Scotty Swan with the Urban Wizards Academy. On March 19, Sandglass will present its newest show for families, "Oma," with a special musical score composed by Molly Gawler and the Gawler Family Band.
March 26 will bring CactusHead Puppets with their rendition of the Pied Piper of Hamelin. The town of Hamelin has a rat problem, and there's only one person who can help! CactusHead Puppets brings the story of The Pied Piper to life in this comedic, updated adaptation of the traditional folktale.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sandglasstheater.org. This series is funded in part by the New England Foundation for the Arts. Tickets for all Winter Sunshine shows are $9 general admission, or $7.50 for Medicaid/EBT cardholders. A pass for all four shows is $30. Sandglass Theater is an accessible, 60-seat theater.