BRATTLEBORO — A program that highlights the power of music’s solace in times of crisis is coming to the Brattleboro Music Center.
At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2022, the Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble will perform "Music from the Heart: Mitteldeutschland" as part of the Brattleboro Music Center’s 2021 to 2022 Season Guest Series.
Performers include Reginald Mobley, countertenor; Elizabeth Blumenstock and Christina Day Martinson, violin; Keats Dieffenbach and Jenny Stirling, viola; Jennifer Morsches and Timothy Merton, cello; and Michael Beattie, organ.
The concert focuses on the resurgence of music following the devastation of Germany’s 30 Years War in the 17th century, a rich lineage that led to the likes of Johann Sebastian Bach. The program will include works by Bach, as well as Philipp Heinrich Erlebach, Johan Adam Reincken and Clamor Heinrich Abel.
Tickets are $25 for general Admission, with student and senior discounts available. Children under 18 are free. Masks are required. Attendees must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test from within 72 hours. More information and tickets are available at sarasamusic.org and by contacting admin@sarasamusic.org or 978-766-9408. All concerts will be available to stream free one week later on the website.
The Sarasa Ensemble is a collective group of international instrumentalists and vocalists who perform classical music spanning the 17th to the 21st centuries on both period and modern instruments.