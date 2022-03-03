Editor's note: The tonight reference in this story is Friday.
BRATTLEBORO — Compared to the introspective, indie rock of her self-titled debut album, SASAMI’s newest release is described by reviewers as a “full-throttled expansion.”
SASAMI, the stage name of Sasami Ashworth, described her first album as “almost diaristic,” and herself as having been in a “lower, more contemplative place” when making it. Through touring, she became more excited about playing heavier music.
“There’s this almost tantrum-like energy of making music that is so loud that no one has a choice but to pay attention to it,” she said in an interview Thursday.
Ashworth will bring this energy to The Stone Church at 8 tonight. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
She released her second studio album, “Squeeze,” on Feb. 25. According to a provided description, her vision is partially inspired by the Japanese yokai folk spirit called Nure-onna (translation: wet woman), a vampiric deity that has the head of a woman and the body of a snake — the fluidity of whom can be felt in how the album flows through musical influences. The album is constructed as an opera or orchestral work that has different “movements” that take the listener on an emotional journey, the description reads.
Though based in Los Angeles, SASAMI has some Brattleboro ties: She has recorded with BARISHI, a Brattleboro group that will be playing as her backing band tonight. She has previously played at The Stone Church with King Tuff, a musician originally from Brattleboro.
Erin Scaggs, community outreach coordinator with The Stone Church, said she does not typically listen to loud, heavy music, but loves the track “Squeeze.” She said the songs get stuck in her head, and she is often surprised by the direction a track goes.
“I love listening to her voice and hearing the different qualities in it, sometimes it’s a little gritty, and other times it’s very sweet and clear sounding,” she said. “Her lyrics read so much like poetry. I often find myself paying such close attention to the words. They are so thoughtful, and that is really refreshing. “
She added that “it is totally thrilling to see a relatively young female totally shredding her guitar, delivering a universally acclaimed new album, and absolutely killing the touring and media stuff. And her backing band, the BARISHI guys, are fire.”
Aaron Chesley, sound engineer at the venue, complimented SASAMI’s style.
“Her openness to and fine execution of metal, electronic, indie and pop sensibilities, as well as her stage presence and unique voice, make her an exceptionally engaging rock musician,” Chesley said.
Zulu, a powerviolence band from Los Angeles, and Dutch Experts, of Brattleboro, will open the show.
Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks must be worn at all times while inside The Stone Church.
More information and tickets are available at stonechurchvt.com.