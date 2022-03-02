BRATTLEBORO — An artist whose newest album hammers home a sentiment of “anti-toxic positivity” and showcases vicious honesty will perform at The Stone Church at 8 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Zulu, a powerviolence band from Los Angeles, and Dutch Experts, of Brattleboro, will open the show.
SASAMI (Sasami Ashworth) released her second studio album, "Squeeze," on Feb. 25. Her vision is partially inspired by the Japanese yōkai folk spirit called Nure-onna (translation: wet woman), a vampiric deity that has the head of a woman and the body of a snake.
The fluidity of the Nure-onna can be felt in how the album flows through musical influences, from System of a Down to Sheryl Crow and Fleetwood Mac to classical composers, according to a provided description. A classically trained composer, SASAMI constructed the album in the form of an opera or orchestral work that has different “movements” that take the listener on an emotional journey, the description reads.
Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks must be worn at all times while inside The Stone Church.
More information and tickets are available at stonechurchvt.com.