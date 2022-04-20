A metalcore band with Vermont roots is heading out on its first ever national tour, supporting the rapper Lil Xan.
“This is our first time back at the Palladium since fall of 2019,” said Robbie Litchfield, guitarist who founded Saving Vice in 2017 and grew up in Jamaica.
The month-long, 17-show tour sponsored by Born Dead Clothing stops at the Worcester, Mass., venue on June 8. Litchfield said he hasn’t played there since Heavy Fest.
The show will be “a sentimental one for us,” he said, calling the Palladium “a second home to us.”
“Higher Ground is our Vermont home ground,” he said of the Burlington venue. “But a lot of our fans are from New England so the Palladium is a close second.”
The tour kicks off May 28 in Dallas, making stops in Brooklyn on June 7, Rochester, N.Y., on June 10, and Washington, Penn., on June 11, before ending in Montana on June 19.
Saving Vice found out about the prospect in mid-March. The band had been trying to come up with a hardcore/metal tour for a while but a lot of the bands their agent reached out to already had plans.
Coincidentally, Litchfield said, the band’s agent just signed Lil Xan to her agency and the rapper was all right with having metal bands on the lineup of his tour. Dropout Kings also is providing support.
“They are very good friends of ours,” Litchfield said. “They do trap metal, rap with heavy metal.”
Another rapper, Wizard King, also is part of the lineup. Saving Vice now has some music with rap in it, Litchfield said. He described the band’s next single, “White Rabbit,” as hip-hop rock.
“So it’s perfect timing with this tour,” he said. “It will be out before we go on the run. So those kids will gobble it up.”
Tickets for the tour can be purchased at borndeadclothingco.com/pages/born-dead-tour.
Litchfield said the band sold out its album release show for “Hello There” at Higher Ground in Burlington in March 2020. A couple of days later, the venue canceled its upcoming shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of venues followed suit.
“It was crazy timing,” he said, recounting the very real possibility that the album release show might not have happened.
No shows were booked by the band in 2020. In the fall, they went on what Litchfield called “a tiny East Coast tour” with Dropout Kings.
Litchfield anticipates songs from “Hello There,” the band’s debut album from February 2020, will be on set lists.
“We haven’t given those songs the treatment they deserve,” he said. “We’re kind of in an awkward spot because of the pandemic.”
Saving Vice is releasing singles, so Litchfield expects to have three new songs in the band’s arsenal on tour. This summer, the band also will be performing at big festivals including When We Were Hungry Festival in Las Vegas.
“We’re going to have a busy 2022,” Litchfield said. “Hopefully this Lil Xan tour is the start of something really big for us.”
As a musician who grew up in a rural part of the state, Litchfield said, “there’s so much pride that goes into being a Vermonter.”
“I would be lying if I said I didn’t relish in that a little,” he said.
One bandmate is from Colchester and another is from Essex Junction. Litchfield said not many musicians from the state are making big waves in the music industry, especially in the heavy metal world.
“It’s sort of unprecedented,” he said. “It’s amazing to see all the support we’ve had from all the other locals.”
One day, Litchfield hopes to have a Ben and Jerry’s flavor of ice cream named after the band. He now lives in Hoosick Falls, N.Y.
According to a newsletter about the tour, Saving Vice is “hard at work” on its second full-length album. The band recently went into the studio with producer Justin “JD” deBlieck to record a few tracks for its upcoming record.