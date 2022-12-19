MANCHESTER — Who wouldn’t want to get married in Southern Vermont?
Whether it’s amid the splendor of fall colors, intense summer greens or even the dazzling white of winter frost, there’s something about the region’s charming small towns, breathtaking mountain landscapes and enchanting rustic pastures that makes lasting memories for couples and their guests.
Consider Manchester, a commercial and education hub of 4,500 on the Battenkill River, wedged in a narrow valley between the Green Mountains and the Taconic Range in the Northshire of Bennington County.
Most think of Manchester as a four-season resort town, thanks to its historic links to fly fishing, golf, skiing, restaurants and shopping. But Manchester has another claim to fame, one that’s also an economic engine for the region: Every weekend, visitors arrive here as nervous engaged couples and leave as happy newlyweds.
“It’s important to the region, and it provides predictability,” said Steven Bryant, whose hospitality group includes The Dorset Inn, The Barrows House and the Old Gray Barn, in addition to several restaurants in the region. “If someone commits to a wedding, they’re going to come up here. The transient guest may cancel. Weddings are committing six months to a year in advance. It allows for better planning for everything.”
In 2021, Manchester Town Clerk Anita Sheldon issued 145 marriage licenses. Just 24 of those went to residents; the remainder went to out-of-state couples, mostly from New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The remainder went to couples from 16 other states and Washington, D.C., and from as far away as Oregon and Arizona.
Weddings are half of the annual banquet and catering business for The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa in Manchester, according to Robert Booth, the historic hotel’s director of sales. The same is true for The Wilburton, said Tajlei Levis, the historic inn’s director of weddings and special events.
“It’s very nice knowing our summer’s basically sold out,” said Levis, whose family has operated and owns the historic mansion overlooking the Green Mountains for 35 years. “Most every weekend is already booked. … I know how much staff we need. I know a lot way in advance.”
While the Northshire is just one slice of Southern Vermont, its variety of accommodations — from quaint inns to grand hotels — speaks to the range of options available to couples when they choose the region for their big day.
While prices and settings vary, the thing that gets folks in the door and keeps them here is Vermont itself, in all its splendor. Every innkeeper and hotel manager we talked to said the same thing: Couples usually have some connection to the state when they plan a wedding here, whether it was a vacation house, an annual ski trip, or a family member or friend’s wedding.
“There are lots of reasons why they come to Southern Vermont. A lot of the ones I hear are ‘I went to school in Vermont or spent summers here,' or 'My grandparents have a second home here,’” Booth said. “We hear ‘We want to be here. It’s beautiful.’”
Saying “I do” in the 802 has economic benefits, as well. In addition to the hotels, inns, bed and breakfasts and the employees, a good many vendors, retailers and service providers — bartenders, florists, servers, photographers, caterers, hairdressers, musicians and DJs among them — can make a living from serving couples on their big day.
“Let's say you have 200 people for a wedding,” said Carmine Cole, private functions director at Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home, in Manchester. “Those 200 people are in town at local hotels, motels, inns and Airbnbs. Those 200 people are eating several meals a day outside of the one they get at Hildene, not to mention all of them shopping in town, as well.”
In a letter to Gov. Scott during the pandemic, the Vermont Association of Wedding Professionals estimated that the state’s wedding industry is worth $164 million per year.
The 36 weddings hosted annually at Hildene, Robert Todd Lincoln’s family estate, account for about $400,000 in revenue for the nonprofit’s $3 million operating budget, according to its president, Brian Keefe. That’s part of the reason that the Friends of Hildene are replacing a quasi-permament event tent with Lincoln Hall, a 14,000-square-foot building that will also offer year-round event space for educational programming and food service operations.
Down Route 7A in North Bennington, the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion also relies upon weddings for revenue that helps care for the 35-room mansion. It hosts 15 to 20 weddings a year, according to Jeanne Mintrone, the nonprofit’s event and tour group manager.
“We're turning away bookings for October. We're booked through 2024 already, and September is right behind. Fall has been way more popular than summer,” Mintrone said.
“A lot of it is the natural beauty of the area,” Booth said. “They do want to be outside. I would say the Equinox Pond Pavilion is the most requested site we have — nearly every wedding wants to take pictures up at the pond. When you have that backdrop, the photos are stunning.”
“I think there's something cozy that builds into the Vermont brand,” Bryant said, noting that the region is only a four-hour drive from the New York metro area. “People are craving that nostalgia, that Norman Rockwell fantasy.”
Many venues can and will host weddings year-round, but the majority report that fall and summer are the most-requested seasons, in that order, and gear up accordingly.
“It’s funny how many times we get a wedding asking for September and October, asking us, ‘Can you tell me exactly when the leaves are going to change?’” Booth said with a laugh.
That said: When the mountains are shrouded and frost and the trees are coated in snow and ice, the effect is magical, Booth said. Last year, after an ice storm, “the pictures they took of the trees sparkled. Everything was coated in diamonds,” he said. “We tell people, don't shy away — it's a magical time of year to be here.”
Weddings involve a lot of moving parts. Fortunately, for couples wanting to get married in Southern Vermont, local venues and vendors have a lot of practice at making sure the details are just right for the couple, the family and their friends. Area hotels and inns pride themselves on being “one-stop shopping” for couples — whether they can offer onsite activities, have a list of preferred vendors to choose from, or simply suggest things to see and do until the big moment arrives.
At the Equinox, the resort is large enough to accommodate multiple events during the weekend, whether it's cocktails on the veranda, spa treatments for the bridal party, or a round of golf. "It makes it very simple for the couple to plan one point of contact,” Booth said.
“People really appreciate that everything is one place,” Levis said of The Wilburton’s rural campus. “They can have a welcome party on Friday night, a bonfire … the ceremony, cocktail hour and reception can all be outdoors, and 100 guests can stay here, so nobody has to drive. Once you're here, there’s space to connect in a lot of different ways.”
Bryant has also noticed how a shared destination brings families and friends together.
“There’s something about a destination wedding that resonates. It’s multigenerational,” he said. “Vermont as a whole is within a four-hour drive for a lot of people. The world’s kind of chewed up, and they see Vermont as a safe place.”
What if you want to bring no guests at all? The Kimpton Taconic Motel’s website offers an “Escape to Elope” package that includes an officiant, an on-site ceremony, a complimentary one-night suite stay, a three-course dinner at The Copper Grouse, complete with Champagne toast and more.
For Peggy Brockett and Briana Wilkins at The Lily of the Valley Florist in Manchester, which gets 95 percent of its business through weddings, the challenge of personalizing arrangements for each couple is rewarding.
“Bringing their vision to life and being such an important part of their wedding day. Those are photos they're going to have forever,” Wilkins said.
“That reaction, that feedback from them is the best part,” Brockett said of making couples happy. “When you can bring someone’s dream to fruition, it's a good feeling.”