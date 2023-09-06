BENNINGTON — Can a field some 10 miles outside of Bennington be a source of healing? How can an artist summon up the nearly 250-year-old carnage, sacrifice and bravery from that field?
For the husband-and-wife team of EveNSteve — Eve and Stephen Schaub — the answer is implied in “Each One a Soul,” a complex, quietly moving work of art, recently purchased by the Bennington Museum to be a centerpiece of its upcoming celebration of the Battle of Bennington.
For such a seemingly public artwork, Steve and Eve Schaub bring a surprisingly personal perspective. Schaub served in the marines during the Gulf War. “Vets bring the trauma of battle home,” he says, but when Schaub saw scenes of battle in the United States, he realized that time had distanced Americans from the immediacy of war. The few battles that have occurred on American soil happened generations ago. Reenactments provide only a sliver of the experience. Further, he said that only 2% of the population today has any military experience.
Schaub began a battlefield series of works of art to give Americans a more visceral experience that ultimately can promote healing of the trauma endured in battle. His first piece in the series is set in Hubbardton, Vermont — a fairly unknown — and therefore relatively untouched — site. It is the only Revolutionary War battle fought entirely on what would become Vermont soil. As part of his series, he will eventually go to the most famous American battle site — Gettysburg — where, the Schaubs note, the first shot was fired by a native of Rutland County, where they currently live.
In his artworks, Schaub begins with a photographic image. But saying that Schaub is a photographer is like seeing the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel and calling Michelangelo a house painter.
Schaub has over 100 cameras at his disposal, many of which have been altered or created to his specifications. He has a crazy assortment of lenses. He has gone so far as to insert a lens from a throw-away camera into a Abelson Scopeworks, just for its particular rounding effect. Given the effect he’s aiming for, Schaub selects a camera. For “Each One a Soul,” he chose a camera with a long rectangular filmstrip. By advancing the film just so, he can double-expose part of the film, creating a blurring effect to the next exposure.
And then, there is the developing process which sometimes uses, of all things, instant coffee. (“The only good use of instant coffee,” Schaub says.)
And his developing equipment would rivet amateur photographers and professionals alike. He has one piece, a DaVinci platform, the last remaining one of only several made in the world. He has worked with Polaroid through its giddy heights into its abyss and its slow clawing back into relevance. He has been interviewed by Kodak for its podcast, the Kodakery.
In short, anything photographic that can be considered, Steve Schaub has considered. If it takes 10,000 hours to master something, as Malcolm Gladwell asserts, Schaub seems to have lighted on it and settled into intense examination — aperture, film, paper, lens, lighting and so on. Not surprisingly, he teaches aspiring amateurs and seasoned professionals if they will make a year commitment.
The result of being a photographic savant, oddly, is that Schaub makes artwork that rarely looks like a photograph — at least not at first glance. For example, he had a stretch when he wanted to create the mood and look of Andrew Wyeth’s work; Schaub’s work of that time has a moody, hyper-realistic look of a painting.
For “Each One a Soul,” Schaub filmed the work on site, near what is now the village of Walloomsac, New York. It was only after all his production created the final image that Eve Schaub added her perspective to the work. Typical of the way they work, Schaub had no idea what his wife would add to his image. Relying on journals, letters, histories and archival material, she created a text that she wrote onto her husband’s image. Thus his image and her handwriting have an interplay, drawing the viewer into a more intimate experience — verbal and imagistic.
Part of the text incorporates the story of General John Stark of New Hampshire, rallying troops by saying this, or something close (accounts vary): "Tonight our flag floats over yonder hill or Molly Stark sleeps a widow!"
Eve Schaub added in her handwriting these additional words, inspired by her research: “In one breath I am conscripted. My name is a shield, defending wagons, horses, provisions. Who am I to these men of the militia? I am mother and sister: I mend their socks and mop their brow. I am wife asking all who pass: what news? I am brass cannon, blowing men's legs from beneath them…. They will bury me in a lake to soothe me.”
The writing snakes its way along tree trunks and limbs, changing from black to white to be visible.
Eve Schaub was struck by the odd morality of conduct, which she wrote into the piece. By the “rules of battle I will take your life, but I am forbidden to take your pocketwatch….”
In a further overlay, the Schaubs have created a Vimeo, an artwork on its own, with Eve Schaub narrating. For those who can’t see “Each One a Soul” in person, it is a way of thinking about and feeling what EveNSteve has created.
Bennington Museum is at 75 Main St., Bennington. It is closed on Wednesdays.
To view the Vimeo, visit vimeo.com/523978876.